‘Dear Santa: I want to know what your workshop looks like’

Letters to Santa from Ms Ellis’s Grade 2/3 class at Desert Sands Community School.

Dear Santa: For Christmas, my mom wants peppermint. Can I please have a cat necklace? Cache Creek needs more lights. From River, age 7

Dear Santa: Can I please have Lego? My brother Cale wants a cool hoodie and a cool hat. Ashcroft needs a waterpark, buses and taxis. I want to know what your workshop looks like. And maybe your sled. From Riley, age 8

Dear Santa: I want a Nerf Gun Scar. Chloe wants an LOL doll. Ashcroft needs more chicken strips. Is your wife nice? From Max, age 7

Dear Santa: I want a Nintendo Switch and a black cat. Ashcroft needs a pet store. From Soli, age 9 PS: Our family needs a fridge.

Dear Santa: Please can I have a mixer for my dad and a cheese grater for my mom. And for Ashcroft, a cheerleading camp and for me Air Pods. From Zoey, age 7

Dear Santa: The Village of Ashcroft needs a water park. Please could you give my sister a fish? Please for Christmas I want a bridle. Please. From Carly, age 7

Dear Santa: My Uncle Sam needs a Nintendo Switch. My brother needs cookies. I need more Lego! Ashcroft needs more books. From Bran, age 7

Dear Santa: Can you get the Village of Ashcroft a hot tub? Can you please get me a LOL Glamper? Love, Makenna, age 7PS: My mom gets a candle.

Dear Santa: The Village of Ashcroft needs a pool park. An Elsa hair and Elsa shoes and an Elsa dress for Lacey. Oh and for me, I would like a science kit. From Brooklyn, age 7

Dear Santa: Can we have a water slide? Can I have a phone? Can I have a lock? And can my brother have a robot? From Trevor, age 7

Dear Santa: I please want a LOL omg. I please want music player. To my family, a big sled. To my family a butler. The Village of Ashcroft needs a cat park. Love Danyka, age 8

Dear Santa: I really love Christmas! Ashcroft needs a McDonalds! My family wants a charging station! Love Shelby, age 8

Dear Santa: The Village of Ashcroft needs a Jump 360. Can I please have a small TV? Mom wants a computer. Love Kenzie, age 7

Dear Santa: Please can I have a baby tiger and hawk? The Village of Ashcroft needs a dog park. And I want a tree house. My family is good and I want them to have a good day. Love Chloe, age 8

Dear Santa: I will like a phone and a lock and a knife. I will like a pet dog and cotton candy and a game for my dad. Cache Creek needs an inside hot tub with a water slide. Love Matthew, age 8

Dear Santa: The Village of Ashcroft needs a water park. Can I get Junie B. Jones for my sister? My little brother, can he have a horse? And for my other brother, can he have a book? From Piper, age 7

Dear Santa: Can I please have a little puppy house? Hudson wants a playhouse you can build. Ashcroft needs a gymnastics place. Please. Love to Santa. Love, Grace, age 7

Dear Santa: I love your presents. Please get me Pokemon for my family. The Village of Cache Creek needs a place for groceries. Love, Cordi, age 8

Dear Santa: In Cache Creek, you should put in a Jump 360. For Christmas, I want a cat. For my family, we want $1000. From Jordan, age 8

Dear Santa: I want a Nintendo Switch. My sister wants an American Girl doll. Cache Creek needs a hot tub at the pool. How do you deliver all the presents? From Nathan, age 7

Dear Santa: My family needs a swimming pool and the Village of Ashcroft needs a Jump 360. Please. From Kiera, age 6



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter