‘Dear Santa: I was wondering what your favourite colour was’

Letters to Santa from Ms Westendorf’s Grade 3 students at Desert Sands Community School.

Dear Santa: Two things about me are that I like to play Xbox and I like to play Minecraft with my brother. I was wondering what your favourite colour was? I wish for the earth to be clean without any trash. I wish for the people in need to be happy. I wish for a remote control robot. I am grateful for my family. I wish for a Nintendo. Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Adlee

Dear Santa: I love dinosaurs. I also love technology. How old are you? I wish for the Earth to be healthy. I wish that people in need had money. I wish for a quad. I am grateful for my family. I also would like a Lego set. I love you Santa. Paxton

Dear Santa: I am 8 year old. I am happy today which is November 30, 2020. Are you allergic to peanut butter? A wish for the Earth is there to be less garbage. I wish for my dad’s finger to get better. I would like a dirt bike Santa. I am grateful for my cat. I would like an elf that moves around me. Talk to you soon. Zoey

Hi Santa: I love spider man he is my hero. I really like Christmas. What do you do in the North Pole? I wish for Covid-19 to be over. I wish for homeless people to have homes. I wish for a Nintendo Switch. I am grateful for you Santa. I wish for a Spiderman costume. Bye Santa, talk to you later. Nathan

These two letters to Santa are from Mrs. Pigeon’s Grade 2/3 class at Cache Creek Elementary School, and were not included in last week’s letters. Santa wants Alynna and River to know that he reads the Journal and will see their letters.

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you and the reindeers? I have been really good. Please can I have a halter and a saddle and a hunter hat please. I will leave you milk and cookies. I will leave the reindeer carrots and candy for Mrs. Claus. Thank you. From Alynna

Dear Santa: Hi there!!!!! How are you and the elves? I am good. I have been really good. I have been really good this year! I would like a Nintendo Switch and a hat and slime. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots. Travel safe. From River



