‘Dear Santa: I will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer’

Letters to Santa from Miss Martin’s Grade 1 class at Cache Creek Elementary School.

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Bailey and I am 6 years old. I live in Cache Creek. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a LOL, or a dog, or a toy horse. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Chloe and I am 6 years old. I live in Ashcroft. This year I have been really good! I would really like it if you could bring me a toy horse or a toy cat. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Matix and I am 6 years old. I live in Cache Creek. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Miles Morales costume, a Spider-man costume, and a 5 Nights at Freddy’s set. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Jeff and I am 6 years old. I live in Ashcroft. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Lego house or hot wheels. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Ayda and I am 6 years old. I live in Cache Creek. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy LOL or a toy dog or nail polish or a sparkly dress. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Rayla and I am 6 years old. I live in 16 Mile and Clinton. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a LOL and Paw Patrol cars. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Georgia and I am 6 years old. I live in Cache Creek. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy horse or a a book mark or LOL Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Alynna and I am 6 years old. I live in 16 Mile. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy Lego ranch or Lego animals or house. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Johnathan and I am 6 years old. I live in Ashcroft. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me Lego hot wheels or zebra Lego. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Sora and I am 6 years old. I live in Cache Creek. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1) Five Nights at Freddy’s toys 2) a toy horse 3) a toy cow. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Sora

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Alex and I am 6 years old. I live in Cache Creek. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1) a toy horse 2) a make-up kit 3) LOL nail polish. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Alex

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Silas and I am 6 years old. I live in Bonaparte. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1) hot wheels 2) a race track. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Silas

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Sonny and I am 6 years old. I live in Bonaparte. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1) Freddy toys 2) a toy horse 3) Lego hot wheels. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Sonny

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is River and I am 6 years old. I live in Cache Creek. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1) hot wheels 2) race track. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, River

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Teagan and I am 6 years old. I live in Cache Creek. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1) smooshins surprise kit 2) a toy horse 3) LOL big surprise. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Teagan

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Layne and I am 6 years old. I live in 16 Mile. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1) Pokéball 2) Buzz lightyear. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Layne



