‘Dear Santa: I will leave you cookies, milk, carrots, and candy canes’

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Pigeon’s Grade 2/3 class at Cache Creek Elementary School.

Dear Santa: Weyt’k. How are the elves? I am doing good. I have a new sister. From Skyla

Dear Santa: Weyt’k! Hello! How are you and the reindeer and elves? I have been ok. I would like a Robux card, an American Doll fridge, and crystal putty. I will leave you cookies and milk and I will leave the elves candy canes and carrots for the reindeer. Have a great trip. From Miah

Dear Santa: Hi there. How are you and the elves? I got a new cat. Please can I have a phone. Please can I have some slime. Please can I have a camera. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. I HOPE YOU HAVE A SAFE DRIVE! From Georgia

Dear Santa: Hi there!!! How are you and the Elves? I got a new puppy!! I want a Nintendo Switch!!!!!!!!! I will try to leave you cookies and milk. Be careful!!!!!!!!!!!! From Jeff

Dear Santa: Hi there. How are you? I have a new baby brother. I would like a baby puppy husky and a Nintendo Switch. I will leave you cookies and milk. Travel safe. From Rayla

Dear Santa: Hi there. How are you? I am doing good. Please can I have slime and a bunny. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. Travel safe, Santa. From Cassidy

Dear Santa: Hi there. How are you? I am doing good. I have been really good this year. I want to read books. I will leave you cake and chocolate for the reindeer. Have a good trip. From Flora

Dear Santa: Hello. How are you? I am doing good. I would like a OMG doll and slime. I will leave you milk and cookies and for the reindeer carrots and for the elves, some candy canes and candy. Be safe Santa. Love, Alex

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you? I am doing good. I was doing good all the time too. I would like the 42100 Lever R excavator. I will leave you milk and cookies. I love you, Santa. From Steven

Dear Santa: Hi there. How are the reindeer? I got a new horse! I want a OMG doll, a LOL doll and Schleis slime. I will leave you milk and cookies and the reindeer will get the carrots. I hope you can have a safe trip. From Emersynn

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you and the reindeer? I have a new horse. Can I please have a Hooey backpack and a camera, please. I will leave you milk and cookies. Be safe, Santa. From Fallon

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you and the reindeers? I have been really good. I want three things, a cat, a camera and a phone please. I will leave you cookies and milk. Thank you. Have joy! Love, Chloe

Dear Santa: Weyt’k! How are you? I’m seven now. I want slime and a Nintendo please. I will leave you cookies and milk. I love you. From Jovie

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you and the elves? I have been really good this year. I would like some army men, a computer and a bow and arrow. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots and candy canes for the reindeer and elves. Be careful. From Cyrus



