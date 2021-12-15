Santa and Mrs Claus, stock image, no date

‘Dear Santa: Next year I would really like see you in person’

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Pigeon’s Grade 2/3 class at Cache Creek Elementary School

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you and the reindeer? I am doing great. I have been doing horseback riding lessons this year and I am really good at riding. I would really like a horse and a bale of hay for the horse, a fidget box to play with, and a real bull snake for a pet, please. I will leave you milk and cookies. Be safe. Thank you! From Alynna

Dear Santa: Hi there. How are you and the elves? I am doing great. I would really like a tablet, Pokémon cards, a Pikachu stuffy, and a phone for Christmas please. I was a good boy this year. I will leave you milk and cookies and some carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas! Love, Lyle

Dear Santa: Hello there. How is my elf, Wirlegig, you, and the reindeer doing? I would like a slingshot and good stuffy, a Santa hat and a Golden Retriever pup please. I have been good this year. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas! Love, Jeffrey

Dear Santa: How are you doing? How are the elves and reindeer doing? I was great this year. I got a kitten on summer break this year. Be safe on Christmas Eve. I will leave you shortbread and milk because you like milk and cookies a lot. Merry Christmas Santa! From Ayda

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you? Could you say hi to the reindeer for me? Next year I get to go to Mexico with my family. I am excited. I was wondering if you could bring me a horse shirt, a Gypsy Vanner horse, and a frame of Twilight. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Thank you so much! Merry Christmas! Love, Rylea

Dear Santa: Hello there. How are you and the reindeer? I have been good. I went up the mountains with my family and had a BBQ. Can I please have a LOL Glamper, a Santa hat, and a Pearl LOL doll. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas! From Rayla

Dear Santa: Hi, how are you and the reindeer and elves? I am doing good. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I am good. I would like Minecraft for the PS3 and an Xbox. I would like a dog for my family so we have a family dog. I would like to spend some time with my family too. From Memphis

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you doing? I would like for you to bring a little Barbie for my sister, Ev. I would like you to bring some coffee for my mom. I would like a Minecraft stuffy toy. I will leave you some cookies and some milk. Merry Christmas to you! Thank you! From Silas

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you and the reindeer? I am good! I would really like a Pop It and a Simpli Dimpli and a hamster for a pet. I will leave you some milk and cookies and I will leave the reindeer some carrots. Fly safe Santa! Have a good Christmas! Love, Alex

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you? How are the reindeer? I tried sushi and I didn’t really like it. Can I please have some Pop Its for Christmas? I will give you some milk and cookies, maybe sugar cookies or chocolate chip cookies. Thank you. From John

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? Just so you know that I have been really good this year. I would really like a kitten and a Nintendo Switch and some pants because all of my pants don’t fit me anymore. I will leave you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas. From Aurora

Dear Santa: Hi! Hello! How are you? I am being good! I want a box of pens and a Fire and Ice shirt from the Game of Thrones TV show because I really like that show. I will leave you cookies and milk to eat on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas! Love, Nicholas

Dear Santa: Hi. How are you and the elves and Mrs. Claus? I am doing great. I have been good this year. I would like a LOL doll and a tablet, because my old one doesn’t work very good anymore. I would like a real life cart and a toy dog. I will leave you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas. Love, Karina

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you and the elves? I have lost control a lot, but helped a lot as well. How is Mrs. Claus? Can I please have Marvel and DC capes and a Marvel Titan hero series pack and a dark, grey cat for my mom and a Clifford the Red Dog stuffy. I will leave you milk and cookies. Travel safe. Merry Christmas! Love, Layne

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you and the elves doing? I am doing great. During the summer break I got a cat and her name is Tigger. I am wishing for a Polaroid camera, a squish pillow, and fish tank decorations for my fish, Pickles. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas! From Teagan Avery Harris

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you and the reindeer? I am doing great! How are Mrs. Claus and the elves? Did you know that I have a horse named Bo. I would like a computer and a real mouse and a cage for it, please. Merry Christmas! I will leave cookies and milk. Love, Georgia

Dear Santa: Hi there! How are you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer doing? I am doing great. Just so you know, next year I would really like see you in person. I would like a fidget box and I would like a phone please. I would also like a Siberian Husky and a Golden Retriever puppies. I will leave you milk and gingerbread cookies. Travel safe. Love, Bailey Krause

Dear Santa: Hi. I’m Chloe Caston. I would like any of these 3 things for Christmas: Magic Mixies, Playdoh rising cake oven, and a Peealot Husky. Please. Have Joy, Chloe. P.S.: I will leave out hot chocolate for you. Have a Merry Christmas.

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you? How are the elves? I have learned fractions in math and it was fun. Can I please have a little Peely banana toy? I will leave you cookies and a hot chocolate. Merry Christmas. From Sonny


