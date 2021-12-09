‘Dear Santa: Please give me hope to believe that you are real’

Letters to Santa from Ms M. Marlow’s Grade 2/3 class at Desert Sands Community School

Dear Santa! How are the reindeer doing? I am Avaya and I am 8 years old. I like to play Minecraft. I wish all the homeless people would have a home. I wish the people who are under paid would get paid more. For Christmas I would like a Bakugan toy. I am grateful for a roof over my head. Thank you for the presents from last year. Goodbye from Avaya

Dear Santa! My name is Bim. I am seven years old. I like to play with Lego and draw. I would like a computer game from Ong gia noel (Old Man Christmas) Santa Claus please. From Bim

Hi Santa! Do you have 5 reindeer? How are you? I am Brielle and I am 8 years old. I like to read and I like Math. I like to drum and play with my sister Jayde and my friends. My wish for the earth is to have less garbage. Please bring the people in need food and houses. I am grateful for God and my family and friends. Please bring me a dog and a mini brand 5 surprise ball. Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Brielle

Dear Santa: How old are you? Do you like to drink beer or coke? My name is Colter and I am 7. I like to go hunting on my dirt bike with my Dad. I wish the floods would stop happening. I would like people to have their homes back. I wish that the earth would take good care of itself and that you could fix me and Dad and my brother’s dirt bikes. My clutch isn’t working and my brother’s gear don’t work. I am wishing for a butcher knife for Christmas please. I am grateful that my cousin lets me borrow his gun. Thank you for delivering me presents last Christmas! From Colter

Dear Santa: How are your elves doing? How many presents do you make in a year? I am Connor and I am 8 years old. I like video games. I like to play Minecraft too. My wish for the earth is for the floods to stop. Please bring the people in need new toys and some clothes. I am thanking you for all the holidays! Please bring me a Nintendo Switch and a fidget spinner. Merry Christmas Santa! Goodbye! From Connor

Hi Santa! How old is Rudolph? My name is Emerson and l like horseback riding, kittens, and books. I wish people would stop littering. I hope everyone has a home for Christmas. I would like a Fitbit. I am grateful for my family. I love my guitar from last year. All my love, Emerson

Dear Santa! How old are you Santa and what do you like to eat most often? What do you like to do before Christmas? I am 8 years old and I really like to craft. I like to play board and video games. I wish the sea would get cleaner and the trees grow more. Could you help people work for the earth? Could you please give jobs and money to the people that need them? Santa, could you please bring me a Nerf gun and give me hope to believe that you are real. I am grateful that Mom and Dad take care of me. From Euan

Dear Santa! How is Rudolph doing? Is the Grinch real? I am Ezra and I am 8. I love to skateboard but I don’t have one anymore. I love to watch Naruto. My wish for the Earth is for all of the floods to stop. Please bring people who lost their homes in the flood to get new homes. I am grateful for my Mom and Dad. Can you please give me a new Bakugan and some sonic toys and super Mario please. Merry Christmas! From Ezra

Dear Santa: I have a question for you Santa. How are the elves? How are the presents and how is Rudolph? My name is Kento and I am 8. I like to play street hockey at school. I like to play with my sister. My wish for the earth is that nothing else bad will happen with the weather. Please bring new houses to the people who need them. I am grateful for my family. Can I have a Pokéball for Christmas please? Merry Christmas! From Kento

Dear Santa: How is my elf Joy doing? Are there any bad elves? I am Lillian and I am 8 years old. I am in Grade 3. I like to play with Bim. I have the best teacher in the world. My wish for the earth is for the earth to be litter free. I would like homeless people to have clothes and a new home. Please bring me a Frozen Lego set for the second movie. I would also really like to meet the YouTuber Jordan Matter. I am grateful for my stuffed puppy Violet that I had since I was two. I would like my family to stay close to me, my Dad to be off of work at Christmas, and for us to have a peaceful Christmas and everybody happy together. Love from Lillian

Dear Santa: How old are you? How many reindeer do you have? I am Lily and I am 8. We are stuck at Nicomen right now. I like coming to school and doing Math. My wish for the earth is for the bridge to be fixed before Christmas. Please bring the people of Lytton who lost their houses, new houses. I am very grateful for my family and friends. Please bring me LOL dolls for Christmas. Love, Lily

Dear Santa: I am wondering is Rudolph real? Is your sleigh actually magic? If there is a snowstorm and you can’t make it, it is okay. My name is Oliver. I like to play hockey and ride dirt bikes. My wish for the earth is that people will stop littering. I would like homeless people to get money and jobs so they can buy houses. I would like goalie gear for Christmas please. I am thankful to live on a farm and ride my dirt bike in my back yard. Love, Oliver

Hi Santa! When are the elves going to come to our school and homes? I wonder why the fire happened? Now I wonder why the floods are happening? I hope that the earth is going to be okay. There’s nothing to hold the rocks and the trees together. I’m wishing that my Auntie’s house would be safe from the river. Santa, could you please bring me a toy that is a watch that has timers and games and a keyboard. I am thankful that I have lots of friends and that I get to go to my cousin’s. Love from Rowen

Hi Santa! How are you guys doing up there? How old are you Rudolph? I am 7 and I like play with babies. I like to play in the snow. My wish for Spences Bridge is a new road and bridge and for people to be able to go back home. I am grateful for my Grandma and Poppa. I would like a toy baby with clothes for Christmas. Merry Christmas Santa! From Sarah

Dear Santa! I’m wondering do you only do magic on Christmas day? I am 8 years old. I like to play Roblox, paint, and play with my sister. I am wishing that there would be no more floods or fires on our earth. Please bring money to the people who need things. Please bring me some Roblox money, robux, because I am poor in Roblox. I would like Premium Roblox. Samar would like a pacifier and Sharlyn would like a baby doll. I am thankful for Dad getting me 10,000 robux on my last account. I am thankful for my art lessons too. From Shanaaya

Dear Santa: How old are you? Do you have a dog? I am Sophia and I am 8. I love horses and unicorns. I wish that Covid would end and that the floods and fires would stop too. I would like the people of the world to be happy. We are going to donate clothes and toys to the people who need them. Can I have an American Girl kitchen please? I am grateful for my family. Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Sophia

Hi Santa and Grinch! (Does the Grinch live up there near you?) How are you? I’m wondering if you could prank Mrs. Claus? I am 8 and I like Beyblades and yo-yos. My wish for the world would be for the floods to stop in Merritt. Please bring homes for people who need them. I am grateful for my family. Could you bring me a yo-yo and a Beyblade please? Merry Christmas! From Spencer

Dear Santa: How are your elves doing? How is Rudolph? My name is Tuff and I am 8. I like to open presents and to play in the snow. I wish it was Christmas right now. I wish my Grandma and Pa Pa could come back. I wish Covid, the floods, and the fires would disappear. Could you please bring me a baby Yoda? I am thankful that I can go to my cousin’s house. Goodbye! Love, Tuff



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftChristmasSanta Claus