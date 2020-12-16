Santa and reindeer, stock image

‘Dear Santa: Who is on the naughty list? How are the elves?’

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Carmichael’s Grade 2–4 class at David Stoddart School.

Dear Santa: My name is Addie. I am a grade 3 student. I like my class mates. I am learning to play piano. How is Mrs. Claus? Is Rudolph still the lead of the sleigh? Could I have a kid’s camera? I want to make movies for my family. Could I also have a new sled? I have one sled, my other sled is broken. Love, Adelaide

Dear Santa: My name is Arianna Avah Perkins. I Love this School. How are all the Reindeer doing? Can I please have a Hatchimal that is a Geco? For Christmas I would really Love it. Thank you. Love, Arianna

Dear Santa: My name is Brett. I live on a farm. I’m nine years old. I have 2 dogs, 3 cats, and 4 horses. How are you doing Santa? How are your reindeer? How old are you? Can I have a nerf gun that holds a lot of bullets? And a Nintendo switch? Love, Brett

Dear Santa: My name is Chennele. I’m 9 years old. I have 5 siblings. I’ve been very good this year. I’m in grade 4. Please don’t get covid 19! Do you like cookies? Can I not get covid? Can I please have a L.O.L? Can I please have a puppy? Love, Chennele

Dear Santa: My name is Cheuk. I like making crafts from Get Busy. I also like making Christmas cookies. I won’t forget to leave some for you. How are the reindeer doing? What is your favourite Christmas carol? Who is on the naughty list? How are the elves? Can you please get me crafting paper? Yours sincerely, Cheuk

Dear Santa: My name is Démon. I’m nine years old. I have a brother. I have a good aunt her name is Dodi! How many elves do you have? What is Jingle’s job? How are you Mr. Claus and Mrs. Claus? Can you please get me a snowman squishable for Christmas? I would really love it! Thank you! Love, Démon

Dear Santa: My name is Des. I love Rudolph. I am sorry for all 8 reindeer. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I wish everybody is Happy. Love, Des

Dear Santa: My name is Ella. I have a puppy his name is Murphy. We already have our Christmas lights up. How is Rudolph? What is your favourite Christmas carol? Can I please have a kid’s camera? Thank you! LOVE, Ella

Dear Santa: My name is Gracyn. I am 7 years old. I love math so much. I am in grade 2. How are you and Rudolph? And how are the elfs? Can you please get me building things? Love, Gracyn

Dear Santa: My name is Harper Lawrence. My favourite things are my cats, my elf, and my mom and dad. How is Rudolph? Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? May I please have my very own computer for Christmas? I would love that. Thank you. Love, Harper

Dear Santa: My name is Havyk. I like going sledding. I really like my cat. I’m in Mrs. C’s class. I’m in grade 3. Santa, can I please have a Nintendo? Thank you. I hope you have a holy jolly Christmas. Love, Havyk

Dear Santa: My name is Jaxson. I have no brothers or sisters. I wish I had a brother. How are your elves doing? How is Mrs. Claus? May I please have a rifle Nerf gun and a kitten poster and two Pokémon posters and one toy grenade and one doggy airplane that drops dog treats or a airplane doggy toy? Love, Jaxson

Dear Santa: My name is Nate McCullough. My favourite thing is army. Do you have a TV? How is Rudolph? Please may I have 8 army bots? 2 tan 2 green 2 blue 2 grey. Thank you. Love, Nate

Dear Santa: My name is Nealla and I’m in grade three. I live in Clinton. I love my horses. Santa what is your favourite Christmas carol? Is Rudolph ok? And please can I have a puppy for Christmas and a girl elf on the shelf? Love, Nealla

Dear Santa: My name is Sara. My bestys are in the same grade as me. Maybe you know them. How are you? I hope that roodolf is good. How are the elfs? Can you please get me a plushy please and earrings please and a necklace please and thank you. Love, Sara

Dear Santa: My name is Sophia. I have a new puppy his name is Murphy. He wakes me up every night. I really like to make Christmas crafts. We already have our Christmas lights up. How is Mrs. Claus? How are the Reindeer? How are you? I would love if you gave me a kid’s camera. Thank you. Love, Sophia


