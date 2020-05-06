Decision made to cancel 2020 South Cariboo minor soccer season

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. This year’s soccer season has been cancelled due to COVID-19. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)

By Tyrone Laskey

On April 28 the executive members of the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association (SCMSA) voted to cancel the 2020 soccer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March a decision was made to hold off until the end of April, with the hope of possibly a May start moving into June, and then finishing the season off after the summer in September. However, in the interest of the health and safety of all involved, it was decided to cancel the season.

League president Lee Hand says it was a heartbreaking decision to make, and there were many factors to consider so that we could ensure our communities remain safe and healthy during these times.

Full refunds will be made to all families as soon as possible. Hand asks that all parents please be patient as the league works to make this happen.

A big thank you to all our soccer parents for always being supportive of our association. We will very much miss being with you all this year.

Another exciting year was anticipated, with teams from Ashcroft, Lillooet, Lytton, Logan Lake, and Clinton in all four divisions ready for the first kick-off of the season. The second annual Tom Watson Memorial Invitational tournament was to have taken place May 1–3. This tournament is always a big boost for the community, with out-of-town teams staying in Ashcroft that weekend.

Sadly, this means that those in their last year of U-16 have lost their last season of play. On the other end of the spectrum, those parents who were excited to watch their first year U-7 players play will now have to wait one more season. As sad as the players are, there will be just as many sad parents who will be missing seeing their favourite soccer stars scoring goals and defending.

The association would like to thank all of its team sponsors. Without them it would be very difficult to have a league. Thank you to all of our league executives for your continued help, and a big thank you to all who took time out of their own schedules to offer to coach this season.

A special thank you to all of the parents who get our players to practices and games.

Last but not least, thank you to our players. Our hearts go out to you. We are devastated that you do not get a season, but look forward to seeing you all back next April.



