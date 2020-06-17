Desert Sands grads get together one last time

It was a graduation they hadn’t expected, but two communities turned out to cheer them on

The Desert Sands Community School graduating class of 2020 got together in Cache Creek and then Ashcroft on June 12 to show off their grad outfits, then parade through both towns, led by representatives from the RCMP, the BC Ambulance Service, and the Cache Creek and Ashcroft fire departments.

The parades were to be followed by a special drive-in movie saluting the grads, which had been assembled by the HUB Online Network, but the event had to be cancelled due to high winds. The video can be viewed on the HUB Online Network’s YouTube channel.



Graduation 2020