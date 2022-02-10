Desert Sands students create cards for a great cause

Students created and sold Christmas cards to raise funds for the Lytton Fire Department

Ms M. Marlow and Lytton Fire Chief Jason Phillips (l) with some of the Desert Sands Community School Grade 2/3 students. (Photo credit: Submitted)

In December 2021, Ms M. Marlow’s Grade 2/3 class at Desert Sands Community School in Ashcroft made special holiday cards to fundraise for the Lytton Fire Department.

On Feb. 4, Lytton Fire Chief Jason Phillips got to ride to the school in style in Engine 3, thanks to Ashcroft Fire Chief Josh White, where he met some of the class and received a cheque for $630.

Special thanks to all who supported the fundraiser by buying the cards, and to Denise Haugen for selling the cards in her shop in Ashcroft.



