Each of the T-shirts for this year’s Desert Daze festival has been individually hand tie-dyed by artist Jo Petty. Photo: Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan

Desrt Daze festival is just around the corner

More volunteers are always welcome to help make the festival a success

By Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan

Desert Daze is just around the corner; my, how time flies! This year’s event is going to be a blast, as we celebrate not only our 10th festival, but also Woodstock’s 50th anniversary, so it’s going to be very special.

Our T-shirts this year have each been individually hand tie-dyed by Ashcroft artist Jo Petty, and they are amazing! I can’t thank Jo enough for her expertise and enthusiasm on this project. You’ll want to hit the merchandise tent early in order to get your favourite.

We need volunteers! Although we have an incredible team of volunteers that makes this festival work, we need MORE, from set-up on Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9, during the festival on Saturday, Aug. 10, and take-down and cleanup on Sunday, Aug. 11. All it takes is four hours of volunteering to get a free weekend pass. Go to the website and put in your name and preferred area/days to volunteer so we can schedule you in where and when you want.

The amazing line-up and details are on the website: www.desertdaze.ca. We’ll see you there next week!

The Spences Bridge Community Club still has its Farmers’/Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of the month through to October; the next one is on Sunday, Aug. 4. Come and check out everything that’s on offer at Clemes Hall on Highway 8.


