The garden bed at the Ashcroft Journal office, May 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Diversity and knowing your enemy will help you win the weed war

Garden Talk with Dr. Catherine Tarasoff

By Dr. Catherine Tarasoff

Each garden has its own suite of troublesome weeds: those pesky plants that come back year after year, despite your backbreaking efforts.

Did you know that the plants in your garden actually generate their own unique community of weeds!? It’s true: a garden of undisturbed shrubs and bushes will tend to promote an understory of shade tolerant, perennial weeds. A garden that is constantly being disturbed and renovated will result in a community of fast-growing annual weeds. The weeds are adapted to the garden condition.

What does this mean for gardeners? First, they can build their garden’s defenses by embracing diversity. Diversity is critical in all functional aspects, such as timing of growth, rate of growth, size of plant, life form, rooting system, etc. Each plant in your garden has its own unique form and structure that allows it to capture sunlight, water, nutrients, and ultimately space.

If all the plants in your garden are functionally the same then your garden is only competitive against a handful of weeds, plus your garden plants will be competing against one another for valuable resources. However, if your garden is functionally diverse then each type of plant will provide competition against a different type of weed, and your plants won’t be competing as much with one another.

Take some time to evaluate your community of plant friends, whether they make up a vegetable garden, flowerbeds, or a horse pasture. Is there enough diversity to create multiple levels of weed competition?

Once defenses are built, gardeners can repel weeds by exploiting the weed’s weaknesses. Fortunately, we have some tools in our arsenal to help our garden plants win the war against weeds. We don’t have to rely 100 per cent on hand-weeding the garden if we understand the biology of our enemies.

For example, common purslane. If you have had experience with this weed you know that it can rapidly take over a garden from just a few plants one year, to a dense mat of plants the next. Common purslane seeds are tiny and germinate very near the soil surface in the top half-inch. When you disturb the soil, you bring purslane seeds to the surface, where they can germinate.

Rather than hoeing, a thin layer of mulch will prevent seeds from germinating in the first place. Or consider the timing of germination. Have you noticed how henbit and chickweed are full grown and flowering seemingly overnight? These weeds germinate in the fall and overwinter as young seedlings, ready to take off as soon as temperatures are barely above freezing. Planting a fall cover crop in your vegetable garden will provide excellent competition against these fall-germinating weeds and drastically reduce their abundance come the spring.

As always, the better you understand your weeds the easier you’ll find it to win the battle, and the war, in your garden.

Good luck and happy gardening!

Dr. Catherine Tarasoff is the Education and Outreach Coordinator for the Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee (on Facebook @TNIPMC). Look for more resources at www.tnipmc.com.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Time for some tick talk to keep people and pets safe from pests

Just Posted

No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

Numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered

Historic Hat Creek finds novel way to keep part of site open

VIP shopping experience offers people private visit to site’s gift shop

Mobile harm reduction service making weekly trips to Cache Creek

Service provides free kits, instruction, information, and referrals to those who need it

Ashcroft food bank benefits from donation as demand increases

Community Futures Thompson Country provides much-needed cash donation

Health Care Thrift Store permitted to get a storage container

News from Ashcroft council

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

New study is first full list of species that only exist in Canada

Almost 40 per cent of them are critically imperilled or imperilled and eight are already extinct

New Canadian modelling shows COVID-19 waning but relaxing restrictions still risky

Canada has had 93,441 positive cases and 7,543 death

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

Ontario Long Term Care Association calling for more action

B.C. woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

Premier John Horgan said he’s horrified by the death of George Floyd in the United States

Chilliwack dad rescues two young daughters after truck plunges into lake

“I used every single one of my angels that day,” said Dennis Saulnier

VIDEO: Internal investigation into aggressive arrest by Kelowna Mountie

A video allegedly shows a Kelowna Mountie striking a man several times

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Most Read