Do you have a great garden? Clinton CiB wants to hear from you

The CiB society has several community initiatives on the go this year, so get growing!

New flower boxes outside the Clinton community garden were among the Clinton Communities in Bloom society’s 2020 activities. (Photo credit: Yvette May)

By Andrew May

Spring! Like everyone else, members of Clinton’s Communities in Bloom society are ready to play in the dirt.

Last year was a biggie for Clinton CiB. We renewed much of the community garden, thanks to our Community Forest and West Fraser. We encouraged many local kids to grow a lot of very impressive sunflowers. We grew some veggies for the food bank and planted the flowers in the village planters.

We want to extend a sincere thank you to Jill Robinson (for materials) and to Roger Robar and Brad Bell for their expertise and fine workmanship in installing a “new to us” metal roof on the garden shed in the community garden.

We have a number of programs this year. There is the community garden, where we revamped the signage, added flower boxes outside the fence, and added big sunflower pots along the back fence. We’re planting the village planters again: at the entrance signs, the park, the village office, and the memorial hall. And we’re organizing a follow-up to last year’s successful “Plant a Little Sunshine” sunflower contest.

New this year from CiB Canada is the launch of their “Hope is Growing” initiative, and everyone is invited to participate and plant their own Hope Garden. Our goal is to see the land awash with gardens featuring yellow, the international colour of hope. Whether it’s flowers, fruits, shrubs, or vegetables — just plant the seeds! Share your photos on Facebook (tag @CibCef), and on Instagram (use hashtag #hopeisgrowing). Participants could be eligible for provincial, national, or global recognition!

Speaking of recognition, Clinton CiB has been selected to participate in the Scott’s Miracle-Gro Best Garden program again this year. Categories will be the same as previous years:

• Best Residential Flower Garden

• Best Residential Edible Garden

• Best Youth-Run Edible Garden (kids 14 and under)

Clinton area gardens selected by our judging panel will receive a congratulatory letter from Scotts, a gift pack of Scotts Miracle-Gro products, and a sign to display near their garden. They will be featured in local newspapers and on social media, and in CiB’s national publication and websites. For more information, email us at clintoncib2005@gmail.com.

Your Clinton Communities in Bloom society is looking forward to another great year in the garden. Join us!



