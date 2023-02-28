The documentary <em>Finding Fred Lee</em>, which was filmed in part at the Ashcroft Museum, is screening as part of the Kamloops Film Festival on March 9. (Photo credit: Facebook)

The documentary Finding Fred Lee, which was filmed in part at the Ashcroft Museum, is screening as part of the Kamloops Film Festival on March 9. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Documentary with Ashcroft ties playing at Kamloops Film Festival

‘Finding Fred Lee’ was filmed in part at the Ashcroft Museum

Two films with local connections — one a documentary partially filmed in Ashcroft, the other a “ripped from the headlines” comedy that was entirely filmed in and around Kamloops — will be featured as part of the Kamloops Film Festival starting on March 2.

Outrunners, a pandemic-set comedy, was entirely shot in Kamloops in September 2020. The movie tells the story of bickering reality TV stars Emily and Todd, who have just three hours to deliver life-saving medicine to Emily’s mom. As they run through the streets, they must dodge vicious snipers and camera drones piloted by the reality TV showrunner Bronson, all while being cheered on by millions of reality TV superfans who are secretly watching Bronson’s live stream of Emily’s struggles.

Outrunners was the first film since Power Rangers (2017) to close off downtown Kamloops streets for filming, and Hegan says it is definitely the first Canadian film ever to put snipers on a hotel roof and have them firing down into a crowd of protesters. As part of a crowdfunding campaign pitch video to raise $25,000 for music, audio, and visual effects, the moviemakers invited people to pay to have their screams recorded for use in the film.

“I want to hear your screams in our movie,” said Hegan in 2021. “It’s your scream come true!”

The world premiere of the film is at 6:30 p.m. as part of the KFF’s opening night gala on March 2, and will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Pre-COVID, Hegan was the Vancouver Library’s Screenwriter in Residence, and in fall 2021 became the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s first Screenwriter in Residence. When the pandemic struck, Hegan — a Norkam grad who hails from Brocklehurst — moved back to Kamloops, where he wrote the Outrunners script, turning the wildest news stories into a race to save a mother’s life.

On Thursday, March 9 the documentary Finding Fred Lee will be screened. The award-winning film tells the story of Kamloops native Frederick Lee, a private with the Rocky Mountain Rangers who went off to fight in 1916 and was presumed killed at the Battle of Hill 70 in France in August 1917. The battle saw many casualties, due to the extensive use of poison gas, including the new German Yellow Cross shell containing the blistering agent sulphur mustard (mustard gas).

Former Ashcroft Museum curator Kathy Paulos says that the film’s writer/director, Jack Gin, visited the museum to do research on the Lee family, as one of Fred’s brothers married an Ashcroft resident, Jessie Hing.

“He came with one of Fred’s nephews and was hoping to find relatives and perhaps do a DNA match,” says Paulos. “And he was looking for any information we had on the family, so I showed them what we had.”

Some of the scenes in the documentary were filmed in the Ashcroft Museum. Paulos, who had an opportunity to watch the film online, says that Fred’s body was never found.

“It’s a very emotional story, very moving.”

Finding Fred Lee — a journey of discovery that retraces the paths taken by Fred and that of his father, who arrived in the 1860s — was submitted for screening at the Los Angeles IndieX Film Festival for independent filmmakers, and was recently awarded the “Outstanding Achievement Award” in the Documentary Shorts category.

“We made this film to present Fred Lee to Canadians, and it’s a joy to know that Americans love the story as well,” says Jack Gin. “Fred Lee belongs to all of us. He is a representative of all the great-uncles and great-grandfathers who sacrificed for our country.”

Finding Fred Lee will be shown as part of the Kamloops Film Festival at 6 p.m. on March 9. A presentation from the Rocky Mountain Rangers will precede the film starting at 5:30 p.m., and a Q&A with filmmaker Jack Gin will follow at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Kamloops Film Festival, go to www.thekfs.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably

Just Posted

A painting of the historic Ashcroft fire hall is one of the more than 150 works up for display and auction at this year’s Anonymous Art Show at the Ashcroft HUB from March 6 - 17. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Anonymous Art Show returns to HUB with more than 150 works

Sheila McDonald, a coordinator for the Better at Home program, shows off the Greensleeve and sticker program participants in Northern Health will get. A similar program will be starting in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek/Clinton/Spences Bridge area in the next few weeks. (Photo credit: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
New program will help residents in case of a medical emergency

The gift shop at Historic Hat Creek Ranch is being turned into an Artisan Gallery featuring original works by artists and artisans from the local area and around B.C. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Artisan Gallery an exciting new venture at Hat Creek Ranch

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises