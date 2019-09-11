Donation to Ashcroft Fire Department a ‘really neat surprise’

Ryan Monford and Michaela White-Aie (far left) with members of the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department. Photo: Heather White-Aie

In August, friends and neighbours Ryan Monford and Michaela Aie of Ashcroft operated a lemonade and cookie stand to raise funds for the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department, and on Sept. 3 they were at the AVFD practice to present the $206 they raised.

AVFD Capt. Ryan Lake gave the pair a ride in Engine 3 by way of thank you.

Fire Chief Josh White says that the donation took him completely by surprise. Even though Michaela is his niece, the fact that she and Ryan were running the lemonade stand top raise funds for the department had been kept a secret from hims, and when a story about it appeared in The Journal his wife Tova hid that edition of the paper.

“It was a really neat surprise,” says White, who adds that the funds will probably go toward the purchase of a third thermal imaging camera for the department.



