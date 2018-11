Money will be used to spay or neuter feral cats in Ashcroft

Second Time Around assistant manager Laura Martin (left) with Cami Lindseth of the Fur Paws Society. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Second Time Around recently made a donation to Cami Lindseth of the Fur Paws Society in Ashcroft, to help with their program of spaying or neutering feral cats.

Most of the cats are released back into the wild, and can be identified by a notch in their right ear. In the two years since the society was formed they have had 12 male and 10 female cats “fixed”, thus cutting down on the number of unwanted kittens in town.



