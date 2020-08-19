Drive-in movie, scavenger hunt, bike rodeo, and more on the way

As summer starts to wind down, there’s no shortage of things to do locally

The 2015 film ‘The Little Prince’ will be playing at a drive-in movie event near Ashcroft on Aug. 27.

Community scavenger hunt

Interior Savings will be holding a physically-distant Community Scavenger Hunt in Ashcroft from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1. Visit the Interior Savings branch on Railway Avenue for more information and to pick up a clue sheet, and get ready to have some fun!

Drive-in movie

The Ashcroft HUB is putting on another drive-in movie, in the overflow parking lot beside the Tim Horton’s drive-thru on Cornwall Road on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 8:30 p.m. (gate opens at 8 p.m.).

Come out and watch the family-friendly 2015 animated film The Little Prince at a cost of $10 per vehicle (limit of 50 vehicles; maximum of six people per vehicle). A cash-only concession will be available, physical distancing rules will be in place, and no public washrooms are available.

Spots are limited, so sign up today at https://bit.ly/3kPEhcL, at the HUB office, or by contacting the HUB at (250) 453-9177, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Jon Treichel Trio at UniTea

The Jon Treichel Trio from Kamloops will be bringing their funky, bluesy, jazzy music to UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft on Friday, Aug. 28. Covering a lot of territory — from Ray Charles to Miles Davis to Carl Perkins — the Trio will provide a superb night of music in an outdoor venue.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with seating beginning at 6:30. Tickets are $20 each (general seating; social distancing rules in place, with groups of one to six people) or $30 each for VIP seating (front row chairs/tables for groups of two to four people). Only 35 tickets are available in total.

Beer, wine, cider, pop, and water will be available for purchase, and washrooms and sanitizing stations are available. To reserve tickets, drop by UniTea or go to www.uniteacafetakeout.com.

Emergency First Aid training

A one-day Emergency First Aid course is being held at the Ashcroft HUB from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. Hosted by the Canadian Red Cross, the course will enable participants to earn their Emergency First Aid and CPR C certificates. Physcial distancing protocols will be in place, and participants must bring a mask.

The cost is $100 per person, and spots are limited. For more information or to register, call the HUB at (250) 453-9177, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or go to https://theashcrofthub.perfectmind.com.

Village of Cache Creek special meeting

The Village of Cache Creek will be holding its Annual Meeting on Monday, Aug. 31 for presentation of the draft 2019 Annual Report. Copies of the draft report are available for pickup at the Village office on Quartz Road during regular hours; the report is also available on the Village website at http://cachecreekvillage.com/content/financial-annual-reports.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Aug. 31 meeting will be a virtual one, with members of the public able to view it live via the HUB Online Network’s Facebook page. Questions can be submitted in advance or asked online during the livestream.

2 Rivers Remix welcomes Buffy Sainte-Marie

2 Rivers Remix (2RMX) is ecstatic to announce that Indigenous icon Buffy Sainte-Marie will be featured in an exclusive streaming performance for the 2020 2RMX Virtual Indigenous Music Feast on Sept. 6. Sainte-Marie is a cultural tour de force and a tireless social justice activist with multiple Juno Awards and a Polaris Prize; she is also the first Indigenous artist ever to win an Academy Award.

2RMX showcases exciting Indigenous artists who reflect the diversity and strength of Indian Country. More than half of the 2RMX lead performers are women, one-third are youth, and one-fifth are 2-Spirit artists. According to Artistic Director Meeka Morgan, “In the summer of COVID-19, Indigenous artists are reverberating and remixing the Interior Nations Chiefs’ 1910 declaration: ‘We will help each other to be great and good.’”

Now in its third year, 2 Rivers Remix has been a free multi-day outdoor feast of contemporary Indigenous music and culture hosted by the Nlaka’pamux Nation and the Village of Lytton. This year’s virtual Feast runs from Friday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6, and the full line-up will be announced soon at www.2RMX.ca/live.

Clinton bike rodeo

A number of community partners — including the Clinton RCMP, Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, Village of Clinton, Clinton Home Building Centre, ICBC, and the South Cariboo E. Fry Society — will be holding a Bike Rodeo in Clinton on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children aged 12 and under are invited to take part in the free event, where participants will learn new skills, get a bike inspection, learn about helmet safety, and navigate an obstacle course; there will also be a chance to win prizes. The rodeo will take place in the parking lot at Reg Conn Park; participants must bring their own bike, and helmets are mandatory. Parent/guardian supervision is required for anyone aged 10 or under.

Anyone interested in taking part needs to sign up before Saturday, Sept. 12. For more information, or to register, visit or call the Clinton RCMP detachment (250-459-2221) or contact Cst. Marika Masters at marika.masters@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Invasive plant service in Clinton

Clinton residents who have invasive plants in their yard should know that there is an Invasive Weeds Engineer in town who will pull out invasive/noxious weeds at no charge. For information, call the Village office (250-459-2261).

Rent arrears plan

Details on the new repayment framework for renters with outstanding rent from April to August 2020 are available on the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) website at https://bit.ly/30XebMW, with the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent ending soon.

As announced on July 16, renters will be expected to pay rent in full on Sept. 1, 2020, as the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent will end on Aug. 18. Renters in arrears from rent due during the specified period of March 18 to Aug. 17 will have until at least July 2021 to pay back any rent they owe, with the first repayments not starting until October at the earliest.

The rental framework protects renters by ensuring they cannot be evicted for a missed or late rent payment from March 18- Aug. 17, unless a renter defaults on their repayment plan.

To further support renters, the Province is continuing to temporarily prohibit landlords from charging rent increases until December 2020. A renter who has been issued a notice of rent increase for an earlier date should not pay the increase and continue to pay their current amount until then. The Temporary Rental Supplement also remains available to people until Aug. 31, 2020.

Renters who are still experiencing a loss of income may also be eligible for either the Rental Assistance Program (RAP) or the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) programs, which provide ongoing rental subsidies for low- and moderate-income families and seniors. Details on these programs are available through BC Housing at (604) 433-2218 or toll-free from anywhere in B.C. at 1-800-257-7756.

Virtual Climb for Alzheimer’s

Each September for the past eight years, committed individuals and teams have climbed North Vancouver’s Grouse Grind as part of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s annual fundraiser, the Climb for Alzheimer’s. Things look different in 2020; the Climb for Alzheimer’s is going ahead in a virtual capacity, and for the first time ever will be open to anyone, anywhere in the province.

The Society is inviting residents from Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area to come together to hike a total of 70,000 kilometres—one kilometre for each individual living with dementia in B.C.— to raise funds and show people on the dementia journey that they are not alone. This year’s event will include hikes across B.C., from Mount Douglas in Victoria to the Summit Peak Trail in Fort Nelson and, of course, the legendary Grouse Grind.

The event runs until Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, which is World Alzheimer’s Day.

This challenge offers an opportunity to take advantage of the province’s endless trails, natural beauty, and potential for adventure, while raising money and awareness for the thousands of people living with dementia. Participants can register as individuals or as a team, and are encouraged to share their hiking and climbing challenges online. Funds raised will help the Alzheimer Society of B.C. provide support, education, and advocacy for families affected by dementia, and enable research that will advance knowledge of the disease.

Register and start fundraising at www.climbforalzheimers.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News