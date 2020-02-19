Drylands Arena to host afternoon and evening of curling fun

Plus a free legal clinic, cupcakes for a great cause, free skating fun, and much more

The Ashcroft Curling Club is hosting an afternoon and evening of curling for all who are interested in stopping by to learn more about the sport and toss a rock or three.

Spences Bridge water meter meeting

Spences Bridge residents can learn about the ins and outs of residential water meter installations at a public information meeting being held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Clemes Hall (3641 Highway 8, Spences Bridge).

This is the seventh meeting to be conducted, as water meters are being installed in all 11 TNRD-administered water systems over the next couple of years. TNRD staff will be on hand to discuss the process, how installations will work, answer any questions, and discuss the next steps. There will also be information on the utility system and general water conservation.

The TNRD is improving water system infrastructure to provide the community with better water conservation and leak detection information, reduce the cost of operation, and ensure fair billing and access to grant funding. One major part of the Water Metering Program is the installation of water meters in all developed properties in the system. For additional information about the TNRD Water Metering Program, visit https://tnrd.ca/watermeters.

Free public skate

The Ashcroft Terminal is sponsoring a free public skate that is open to all at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft. The skate will take place from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, so come down and enjoy some fun!

Grow with Google workshop

Local small businesses are encouraged to join Destination BC, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, and Community Futures for a free session on Saturday, Feb. 22 where you can learn about the resources and tools available through Google that can help your business thrive.

The Grow with Google program is intended to support small businesses as they grow and succeed online by providing training, resources, and support materials for a variety of Google products. Participants will learn how to reach customers online with Google and promote your business; learn about Google My Business, a free tool for local businesses who want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps; and learn how to use data to drive business growth by learning best practices and analyzing trends about how customers engage with your business online.

There is no charge for the workshop, which takes place at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 (please bring a laptop and arrive 20 minutes early to get settled, as the workshop starts at 9 a.m. sharp). Lunch is provided, but pre-registration is recommended (go to http://bit.ly/3bIKDWN).

Free legal services in Ashcroft

Student lawyers from Thompson Rivers University will be holding a free legal services clinic for low-income clients in the area at the Ashcroft HUB from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 2.

To make an appointment and determine eligibility, contact the TRU Community Legal Clinic at (250) 378-9632.

Cupcakes for a great cause

Monday, March 2 is National Cupcake Day, and Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart is once again selling cupcakes to raise awareness and funds for the BC SPCA and the great work they do to rescue and protect animals throughout the province.

Tegart will have three delicious varieties of cupcake (Dulce de Leche with caramel frosting; lemon with coconut frosting; and white chocolate with white chocolate buttercream icing) available at a cost of $5 each or six for $20, with all funds raised going directly to the BC SPCA.

The cupcakes must be ordered in advance, either by going to https://treatweek.ca/fundraiser/Jackie/, where you can order and pay, or by emailing Jackie.Tegart/MLA@leg.bc.ca, where you can place your order and then pay when you collect it.

The cupcakes will be available to be picked up at Tegart’s constituency office on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft between noon and 3 p.m. on Monday, March 2.

Curling fun

The Ashcroft and District Curling Club is hosting a fun afternoon and evening of curling at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft on Tuesday, March 10. There will be a seniors’ curling afternoon session from 1 to 3 p.m., and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. singles and families of all curling levels/abilities, including complete novices, are invited to drop by to throw a few rocks, get back in practice, or start learning the basics of curling.

Spectators are welcome to come watch the seniors’ session, and people of all ages are welcome to come by for the evening session, which is by donation, with funds going to help with the club’s start-up next year. The plan is to have two sheets of ice available at the arena, and the club will supply grippers, sliders, and brooms; participants just need to bring clean shoes. After the evening session there will be coffee (or something stronger) available to help with any aches and pains.

If you’re interested in taking part in the evening curl, call Janet at (250) 457-7026 or Hilda at (250) 457-7375 so the club has an idea of numbers. Come on by and give curling a try; you’ll be hooked!

Meet the Seniors’ Advocate

Isobel Mackenzie, the BC Seniors’ Advocate, will be joining Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre (601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft) for tea and a presentation.

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is responsible for monitoring and analyzing seniors’ services and issues in B.C., and making recommendations to government and service providers to address systemic issues.

Isobel Mackenzie has more than 20 years’ experience working with seniors in home care, licensed care, community services, and volunteer services. Prior to being appointed as the Seniors’ Advocate, she led B.C.’s largest not-for-profit agency, serving over 6,000 seniors annually, and led the implementation of a new model of dementia care that has become a national best practice.

Mackenzie’s presentation is open to all, but will be geared to seniors and their caregivers. There is no charge to attend.

Housekeeping spots available

Better at Home serving Ashcroft and Cache Creek has spots available in their housekeeping program for area seniors who need some help with their housecleaning. A sliding scale based on income is used to determine fees, with some clients qualifying for a full subsidy.

Better at Home provides non-medical support so that seniors can remain independent in their own homes. They are a non-profit program, and all their housekeepers have had a criminal record check and are fully covered by WorkSafe BC.

To find out more, call (250) 457-1019.



