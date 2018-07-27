E. Fry Society hosting free community barbecue

Come on down on August 1 for hamburgers, drinks, prize draws, and more.

The South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society, in partnership with the United Way, is hosting a free community barbecue outside the E. Fry office at 601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft on Wednesday, August 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The barbecue will be set up in front of the office, and hanburgers and drinks will be served.

There will also be information tents set up, with details about local resources, and attendees will have an opportunity to be entered in prize draws for a variety of gift certificates.


