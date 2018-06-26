Ashcroft Early Learning students with this year’s crop of painted rocks, accompanied by their instructors and members of Ashcroft Communities in Bloom. Photo: David Gory.

Early Learning rocks

Young students add to the painted rocks decorating downtown Ashcroft.

For the eighth year in a row, Ashcroft Early Learning and Ashcroft Communities in Bloom partnered for a rock painting project. Ashcroft CiB provides the young students with the paint for their project, their instructors obtain the rocks, and then the kids do the rest.

This is the third year that the lovely colourful rocks have been placed around the blue haul truck at the south end of the Heritage Park, and they have definitely added some lovely local flavor! People may also notice the rocks in front of the post office and the library, where the rocks have found homes in previous years.

It truly is lovely to hear a little one proudly say “Hey, that’s my rock!” when they come across the displays. “People, Plants and Pride” is what Communities in Bloom is all about, and it is very evident here in Ashcroft!


