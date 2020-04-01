The Easter Bunny might not be at the Easter scavenger hunt planned for Ashcroft, but the event will be an eggs-cellent source of family fun with some great prizes. (Photo credit: Stock image)

Easter scavenger hunt — with social distancing — coming to Ashcroft

Fun, family-friendly event will have participants hopping (safely) all over town

Get ready for an Easter eggs-travaganza that will have you clucking with delight and hopping all over Ashcroft in a safe, social-distancing kind of way for a fun, family-friendly scavenger hunt with some great prizes.

The event is the brainchild of a group of people spearheaded by Ashcroft resident Joyce Buckland, who says she was kicking around the idea of some kind of Easter event and what that could look like in the midst of a pandemic.

“I was sitting here thinking about the kids and how this was affecting them, and wondering how we could take their minds off it even for a short time, do something people could get excited about.

“I phoned some people and asked ‘What do you think?’ They thought it was a good idea, so we discussed different ideas and how we could do something safe that didn’t involve too many people so things didn’t get crazy. The main focus was safety.”

The result was an Ashcroft-wide scavenger hunt involving different locations that have to be tracked down via clues. Buckland started phoning people and asking if they could do something, and ended up with 18 locations in North Ashcroft, downtown, and on the Mesa.

The participating residents and businesses will be putting up special decorations or displays, and all the clues — as well as the event’s rules — have been listed on entry forms. They can be picked up at any time from the white drop-box outside the front door of the Ashcroft Journal office on 4th Street, and from the information box under the Ashcroft map and sign in the parking lot outside the Visitor Information Centre on Railway Avenue.

Once you’ve picked up your form, you have from April 3 to 11 to complete the hunt by matching the clues to the locations and writing down the correct addresses. Completed forms can be dropped off anytime in a marked plastic bin outside 1427 Pine Street (in the Battel subdivision across from the Ashcroft pool).

The hunt can be done at your own pace, and participants can go out as family groups or on their own. If you go on foot, follow social distancing protocols. None of the participating locations are on dead end streets or cul de sacs, and none of the sites on the Mesa are past Sage Hills Church. All of the locations are clearly visible from the road, so there’s no need to exit your vehicle or go into yards.

“It’s as simple and safe as we could get it and still have fun,” says Buckland.

All entries must be received by noon on April 11, and the draw will take place at 1 p.m., with Buckland contacting the winners by phone. The grand prize is a family pool pass for the Ashcroft pool courtesy of the Village of Ashcroft. Other prizes include a Purdy’s Easter chocolate gift basket, two large baskets filled with all kinds of fun things (a Frisbee, bocce balls, chocolates), a fun water float, a huge 193cm dragon kite, and a soccer ball.

Buckland says that the event is for people of all ages, and she hopes it can be the first event of its kind rather than a one-off.

“Hopefully it goes well and we can pull it off under the circumstances we’re dealing with. If we can do this in a crisis, imagine what we could do if there wasn’t a crisis?

“I think we could make this huge. Everyone I’ve talked to is really excited. Everything happening this year is really simple and easy to find, and the clues are easy. Next year we could get a bit more challenging, maybe do something for older kids as well and make the clues harder. It could be a great thing we could carry on with every year.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Just Posted

Cache Creek council makes decision to close pool for 2020 season

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic and delinquent taxes two factors in decision

Easter scavenger hunt — with social distancing — coming to Ashcroft

Fun, family-friendly event will have participants hopping (safely) all over town

COVID-19 case confirmed at Subway restaurant in Cache Creek

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

Fundraising appeal looks to provide meal vouchers for DTES residents

‘Now of all times is the time to show love’

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for another six weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Most Read