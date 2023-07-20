Embrace reality and let go of the myth of the ‘perfect parent’

Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

In today’s social media-dominated society, where parenting is often portrayed as an idealized image in which everything seems picture-perfect, the pressure to be the “perfect parent/caregiver” is pervasive and can feel overwhelming.

It is as though there’s an invisible mould we’re supposed to fit into, where everything we do is flawless for our children. But let’s be real for a moment: none of us are perfect, and that’s okay!

Being a good caregiver is not about striving for perfection but about nurturing loving and meaningful relationships with our children. Embracing imperfection, building connections, seeking support, and practising self-care are all integral to creating a positive and nurturing environment in which our children can grow.

Let’s remember that being good is not about being perfect but about being present, caring, and supportive in our children’s lives.

Life has a way of throwing us curveballs, and our instinct as parents or caregivers is to protect our kids from every problem or challenge they might face. But here’s the thing: sometimes, by trying to shield them from life’s problems, we also shield them from life’s lessons. This inadvertently prevents them from learning and growing.

Let’s take a deep breath and release the weight of unrealistic expectations. Striving for unattainable perfection can lead to unnecessary stress and feelings of inadequacy. Experts are highlighting the importance of understanding that being good caregivers is about the quality of our relationships with our children and those in our care.

We can let go of the pressure to be perfect, recognizing and embracing our imperfection and limitations as human. Being a safe and supportive caregiver is far more important than stressing ourselves and our children, trying to fit into an unattainable mould of perfection.

Let us instead focus on being responsive to our children’s needs, to the best of our ability. Engage in their lives by actively listening to them, offering support, providing a safe and nurturing environment, and fostering an atmosphere of being loved and valued. It’s about being there for them through both the joys and the challenges, and teaching them important life lessons along the way.

We’re not superheroes. We all make mistakes. Apologizing when we are wrong and being open to learning from our experiences can strengthen the bond between us and our children. Through our imperfections, our children learn that it is okay to be imperfect, because nobody is perfect. They observe the importance of resilience, self-compassion, and problem-solving. When they learn healthy coping skills early in life, it is likely to make them more resilient and better able to manage stress as they grow.

Building a support network is crucial. Let’s surround ourselves with trusted individuals who provide comfort and guidance. Reassure them, and teach them to build trust, share joys and concerns, and lean on others.

Lastly, self-care is essential in order for us to be the best versions of ourselves for our children. Our unconditional love and support will guide our children through life’s challenges and make all the difference. Our love and support, and finding a balance between protecting them and fostering their independence, are the most valuable gifts we can give. Let’s cherish the beautiful journey of being parents/caregivers, embracing the real and imperfect moments that shape our children into capable individuals.



Health and wellness