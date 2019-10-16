Enjoy a hot meal and help support Sea Cadets on Oct. 17

Interior Savings’ sixth annual Day of Difference is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 17, which is International Credit Union Day, and community members are invited to a by-donation meal at the Ashcroft Legion which will benefit our local Sea Cadets.
On the 17th, all Interior Savings branches will offer treats and gifts to members. Then, at 2 pm, they will lock up early and 500 employees will spread out through 14 communities to lend a helping hand to a variety of community organizations who work for the benefit of others.
Employees of Interior Savings in Ashcroft will be cooking up and serving chili between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. at the Legion on Brink Street. There is no charge, but any donations will go to help the Sea Cadets in their fundraising for a trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia next year to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
editorial@accjournal.ca
