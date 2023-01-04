Equality Project spreading good tidings of great joy to all

Volunteers with The Equality Project take a break from preparing Christmas Day lunch at the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Christmas Day lunch just one of many ways the organization serves those in need

Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

On a cold, snowy Christmas Day, while many folks gathered at home with their family all warm and possibly snuggling around the Christmas tree, Shelley Magwood and a group of volunteers gathered over a hot stove cooking turkeys. They were busy peeling vegetables, preparing the stuffing, mashing potatoes, and baking ham with carrots and Brussels sprouts.

This was just one way they were able to share the Christmas spirit with those seeking a hot, home-cooked meal on Christmas Day. This is what they do at the Equality Project in Cache Creek.

The event is one of many hosted by the organization, which is funded by donations from multiple local businesses and residents. They feed the less fortunate members of the community who just need a warm meal and some good company.

An open invitation is always extended to anyone who is hungry or unable to prepare their own meal at Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. One of the most fundamental ways for people to show generosity to each other is by sharing a meal so people know they are not alone at special times.

While the serving and consumption of meals lasts only a few hours, preparation of the food takes a lot longer, usually with planning weeks beforehand, and prepping food starting the night before and into the early morning hours of the day. Some of the volunteers who help have experienced their own loss or are going through their own personal hardships, and this offers a way to connect with others.

The Equality Project is about “people helping people,” and recognizes that “the needs of our community extend beyond just physical; and include social, emotional and spiritual.” It is their hope to “meet the needs of the people, at the point of their need.”

The Equality Project is a registered charity located at 1260 Stage Road, Cache Creek. In addition to serving Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas meals, the doors are open Monday through Thursday, when they serve breakfast and coffee from 9 to 10 a.m., and lunch from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. All meals are free to their community.

They host numerous activities that require sponsors, food, clothing, and furniture donations, as well as volunteers throughout the year. Let us continue to support this organization in whatever way we can.



