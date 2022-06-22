The Ashcroft Library is closed through mid-July as it undergoes renovations, but hours at the Cache Creek Library have been expanded while work continues. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Extended hours at Cache Creek Library while Ashcroft branch closed

Renovations at Ashcroft Library scheduled to be completed in mid-July

The Ashcroft Library is now closed for renovations, which are scheduled to be complete by mid-July.

While the branch is closed, the Cache Creek Library is operating for longer hours than usual. Until mid-July, the schedule is:

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday: 1 to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 1 to 7 p.m.

Friday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The library is closed on Sunday, Monday, and all stat holidays, including Canada Day on Friday, July 1.

A drop-box has been set up outside the Ashcroft branch, and checked-out items can be deposited there. They can also be returned to the Cache Creek branch.

Come to Cache Creek and check out the “Window Seat” book sale, while quantities last. All books are by donation, and funds will go toward programming at the Cache Creek branch.

Registration is now open for the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s Summer Reading Clubs; this year’s theme is “All Together Now”. Kids aged 12 and under who register at the Cache Creek branch before July 9 can enter the “Name the Mascot” contest. The kids’ club runs from July 4 to Aug. 26 with a variety of fun activities.

Kids, teens and adults can go to www.tnrl.ca for information about all of this year’s reading clubs. There’s an Adult Bingo card, to encourage summer reading; simply pick up a card from your local branch, cross off each square as you complete a challenge, and return your completed sheet by Sept. 3 for a chance to win the grand prize draw.


