Extra numbers lead to big win for Cache Creek couple

Sandra and William Morgan of Cache Creek are glad they said ‘yes’ to the Extra. Photo: BCLC

Saying “yes” to the Extra on their recent Lotto 6/49 ticket purchase really paid off for a Cache Creek couple, who are now $500,000 richer.

“Super shock, complete disbelief, and just really happy,” said Sandra Morgan after she and her husband, William Morgan, found out they were winners.

The couple matched all four Extra numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw that was held on Oct. 2, after purchasing a ticket at the Lottery Ticket Centre at Northills Shopping Centre in Kamloops.

“I was at the grocery store and Sandra went shopping when I decided I should check my tickets,” said William. “When it said we won, I thought there was a glitch and had to get Sandra to check it again.”

The couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, and are now hoping to do a bit more to mark the event. A trip to Hawaii to visit relatives, and a trip to Las Vegas to take in some sports, are also on the cards.

The lotto win came after the couple decided to make a change to their ticket-buying habits.

“We always enjoy buying the lotto because it goes to a good cause,” said William. “But we only started buying the Extra three months ago because we kept hearing of people winning on the extra numbers.”

The BC Lottery Corporation has contributed more than $23 billion to help support communities, provincial programs and services, charities, and major events that have helped shape the province.



