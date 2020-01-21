Extras wanted for TV production filming in and around Ashcroft

Filming set to begin on Jan. 31 and continue through the next week

Have you ever wanted to know what it’s like to be part of a major TV show?

A production company that will soon be filming in Ashcroft is looking for locals who would like to be “background talent” playing townspeople living in a small rural town. Filming is scheduled to take place on Jan. 31, Feb. 1, and Feb. 3 to 7 in and around Ashcroft, and there will be both interior and exterior filming.

People may be needed for all or some of the filming dates, and will need to be available for the entire day. Filming days can vary, and be up to 12 or more hours.

Anyone interested should email the following information to Arlana@xtracasting.com:

· Age, sex, and picture if you have one (full body would be best)

· Phone number(s) and email information

· Which dates you would be available for the entire day (12 or more hours)

· If your schedule is flexible and open, please say “available for all”

· People must live in the Ashcroft, Cache Creek, or Spences Bridge area

· You must be eligible to work in Canada

The rate of pay is between $14 and $15 per hour, with overtime after eight hours.

If you are booked, you will be required to attend a one- to two-hour costume fitting, for which you will be paid. Fittings will be starting around Jan. 24 and continuing through the following week.

The filming schedule is not yet finalized, so confirmed filming dates are not available at this time. If you are available, you will be contacted if you can be booked, and given approximate or confirmed dates and more information if it is known. You will also be scheduled for a costume fitting at that time.

Please email the above address as soon as possible if you would like to be part of the production and if you are available.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Just Posted

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Extras wanted for TV production filming in and around Ashcroft

Filming set to begin on Jan. 31 and continue through the next week

Clinton hires new Chief Administrative Officer

Wendy Rockafellow will join the village on Jan. 27

$10,000 for Gold Rush Trails marketing video and Billie Bouchie Day celebrations

‘We were very impressed by the calibre of both projects’

First Responders hockey match a great night on and off the ice

‘My face was still hurting from smiling and laughing so much’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

It was a chaotic start to the week for the Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Protesters block B.C. government building entrance to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

Most Read