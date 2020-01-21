Extras wanted for TV production filming in and around Ashcroft

Filming set to begin on Jan. 31 and continue through the next week

Have you ever wanted to know what it’s like to be part of a major TV show?

A production company that will soon be filming in Ashcroft is looking for locals who would like to be “background talent” playing townspeople living in a small rural town. Filming is scheduled to take place on Jan. 31, Feb. 1, and Feb. 3 to 7 in and around Ashcroft, and there will be both interior and exterior filming.

People may be needed for all or some of the filming dates, and will need to be available for the entire day. Filming days can vary, and be up to 12 or more hours.

Anyone interested should email the following information to Arlana@xtracasting.com:

· Age, sex, and picture if you have one (full body would be best)

· Phone number(s) and email information

· Which dates you would be available for the entire day (12 or more hours)

· If your schedule is flexible and open, please say “available for all”

· People must live in the Ashcroft, Cache Creek, or Spences Bridge area

· You must be eligible to work in Canada

The rate of pay is between $14 and $15 per hour, with overtime after eight hours.

If you are booked, you will be required to attend a one- to two-hour costume fitting, for which you will be paid. Fittings will be starting around Jan. 24 and continuing through the following week.

The filming schedule is not yet finalized, so confirmed filming dates are not available at this time. If you are available, you will be contacted if you can be booked, and given approximate or confirmed dates and more information if it is known. You will also be scheduled for a costume fitting at that time.

Please email the above address as soon as possible if you would like to be part of the production and if you are available.



