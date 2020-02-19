Families enjoy some building with bricks during Family Literacy Week in January, sponsored by Bridging to Literacy. (Photo credit: Jessica Clement)

Family Literacy Week celebrated with story time, crafts, and more

Bridging to Literacy provides support for literacy gaps throughout the region

By Jessica Clement

Family Literacy Week — sponsored by Bridging to Literacy — was celebrated with families throughout the area during the last week of January. Activities included family story time, crafts, and block building, and free skating was generously sponsored by the Village of Ashcroft. These activities would not have been possible without our community stakeholders: the Ashcroft and Cache Creek Libraries, the Villages of Ashcroft and Cache Creek, and the Ashcroft HUB.

The vision of Bridging to Literacy is to bridge literacy gaps by presenting, supporting, and promoting literacy opportunities at local levels through open dialogue and community to community engagement.

Bridging to Literacy is supported through Decoda Literacy and has been maintained by Community Futures since 2010, providing literacy initiatives within the area of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Spences Bridge. Another service that we offer is adult tutoring and reading support. If you or someone you know is in need of one-on-one help, you can contact Literacy Outreach Coordinator Jessica Clement.

Support also includes grants to organizations that are in need of program funding, marketing programs or events that have a literacy component, and helping connect people with the services that exist within the communities. If you have an event or program that you would like help promoting, or need support for, contact Jessica at (250) 457-7128.


