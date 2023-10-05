Family Week in Canada looks at ways of being healthy together

The first week in October is ‘Family Week’ in Canada, and the theme of this year’s event is ‘Healthy Together’. (Photo credit: Gustavo Fring/Pexels)

By Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

Since its inception in 1985, the first week of October has held special significance for Canadians, marking a time when communities across the nation come together to celebrate the essence of family and contemplate its profound importance in our lives.

This year, the overarching theme for Family Week throughout Canada is “Healthy Together.” The emphasis is on understanding that being healthy goes beyond the absence of illness: it encompasses physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being. This holistic approach to health underscores the notion that wellness is a lifelong journey, touching every aspect of our existence.

Contrary to the common misconception that being healthy solely equates to physical fitness, true well-being involves a delicate balance of mental, social, and physical health. Feeling good about oneself and fostering positive relationships with others are integral components of overall health. It’s about setting and achieving personal goals, and instilling the understanding that each individual holds inherent value, independent of external judgments or appearances.

In the spirit of promoting comprehensive well-being, October also marks Dyslexia Awareness Month and Mental Illness Awareness Week (Oct. 3-9). These initiatives aim to shed light on learning difficulties like dyslexia and destigmatize mental health challenges, fostering understanding and support within families.

Cultivating healthy eating habits is paramount, and categorizing the Food Guide by foods that make you go, foods that make you glow, and foods that make you grow serves as a useful tool in this endeavour. It provides guidance on maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet. Educating children about the significance of what they put into their bodies empowers them to make informed choices that contribute to their overall health.

Physical activity plays a pivotal role in preventing illnesses. Both children and adults benefit from regular physical activity, like going for a fall walk or ride. In the face of increasing rates of childhood obesity and a surge in mental health issues among youth, it becomes imperative for families to prioritize both physical and mental well-being.

Even the smallest adjustments in our daily routines possess the potential for profound transformation. Whether it’s preparing nourishing meals or inventing delightful ways to engage in physical activity, families have the power to unite and embrace a healthier, more vibrant lifestyle. Engaging in meaningful conversations and nurturing an environment where children feel free to articulate their emotions significantly contributes to their mental and emotional well-being.

During this Family Week, families are urged to seize the opportunity to connect through various activities, such as nature walks, swims, games, dances, or any other endeavour that gets everyone moving. The aspiration is for families — immediate and extended, born in or chosen — to not merely pass through these moments but to hold them in a special place: to revel in the connection, celebrate the shared journey, and savour the richness of quality, health-infused time together.

Through the threads of shared experiences, the fabric of open communication, and a steadfast commitment to well-being, families have the potential to weave a tapestry of resilience and harmony that echoes not only during Family Week but resonates throughout the entire year.

Health and wellness