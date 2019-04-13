Federal Conservative candidate Brad Vis to hold Town Hall in Ashcroft

Candidate will be available to address questions and concerns from voters

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon Conservative party candidate Brad Vis is hosting a Town Hall meeting in Ashcroft at the Ashcroft Community Hall on Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

Vis says he wants to learn how the Member of Parliament for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon can effectively represent constituents in the northern reaches of the riding, and wants to win the trust and vote of residents. He wants to be residents’ representative to Ottawa, not Ottawa’s representative to residents.

In the past eight months, Vis and his team have visited the homes of more than 14,000 constituents to learn their priorities and concerns. The issues he hears most often while canvassing in the riding’s communities are:

• Affordability: The government’s fourth deficit budget makes it harder to stay afloat, let alone get ahead, and heaps another mountain of debt on our children and grandchildren.

• Gang violence and illegal guns: Gang violence is rising and it threatens us all.

• Protecting the Fraser River: This ecosystem and the salmon and sturgeon populations it supports are vital to the riding. There are also major concerns regarding flood preparedness.

• The Liberal MP’s formal request to change the name of our riding.

Vis asks you to join him at the Ashcroft Community Hall, share your concerns, and ask him the tough questions you want answered.



