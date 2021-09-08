Film fundraiser in Kamloops this weekend for Lytton wildfire relief

Special screening of film shot in Lytton will help raise funds for those affected by fire

The Kamloops Film Society will be screening the 2009 film Cole, which was filmed in Lytton, this weekend as a fundraiser to help rebuild the community. (Photo credit: IMDB)

The Kamloops Film Society will be holding a special fundraising event this weekend: a screening of the 2009 feature film Cole, which was shot in Lytton and featured at the 2010 Kamloops International Film Festival.

There will be two concurrent screenings of the film at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops on Saturday, Sept. 11 (at 6:30 and 6:45 p.m.), and the KFS says that all proceeds from ticket sales, as well as any cash donations at the door, will go the Lytton Rebuild Fund, to assist the community that was almost completely destroyed by fire on June 30.

The film stars Richard de Klerk as Cole Chambers, a young man from Lytton who longs to escape his small town existence and his dysfunctional family. He is accepted into a university creative writing program in Vancouver, where he begins a romance but faces a difficult choice when his friends and family back home — particularly his sister Maybelline — struggle to survive without his presence. Sonja Bennett, who plays Maybelline, received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 31st Genie Awards.

Other films being screened by the KFS this weekend include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Sept. 10), Jumanji: The Next Level (Sept. 11), and Beans (Sept. 10), which is based on true events and chronicles the 78-day standoff between two Mohawk communities and government forces in 1990 in Quebec.

To see the full line-up of films being featured at the Paramount in September, including, dates, times, and ticket purchasing information, go to https://bit.ly/3h6CFuL.



