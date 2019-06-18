Do you know what to do if you find something like this black powder firearm in grandpa’s attic? Photo: RCMP

Finding grandpa’s gun in the attic

What to do with unexpected and unwanted firearms

For some people who find themselves arranging for the care of an elderly family member, the challenge may take an unexpected twist when grandpa’s old gun is discovered while cleaning out the attic.

From trophies carried home by returning soldiers to family heirlooms tucked out of sight for decades, the question often asked is “Now what do I do with it?”

RCMP detachments regularly get phone calls from caregivers who are now looking after elderly relatives and have discovered a firearm that they might not have known about or don’t want.

“It’s not uncommon,” says Corporal Rodney Wagner of the Chilliwack RCMP. “These folks have complied with the rules and regulations all of their life, but now family is not sure what to do with a firearm.”

The most efficient means of disposing of an unwanted firearm is to surrender it to a police or firearms officer. However, do not take the firearm(s) to the detachment.

“Do not transport firearms to your local RCMP detachment or local authority,” says Corporal Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “Contact us to make arrangements for an officer to come to your location.” Firearms can be turned in on a “no questions asked” basis, unless they were involved in criminal proceedings.

If a firearm turns out to be something that the family would like to keep but not use, it can be permanently deactivated by a gunsmith so that it no longer meets the definition of a firearm.

It is not just unwanted firearms that can be turned in to the RCMP: replicas, non-firearms weapons, and ammunition are also included. During a province-wide gun amnesty in October 2016, one of the items turned in was a World War I mortar shell from France.

For further information on safe disposal and firearms regulations, go to the RCMP’s Canadian Firearms Program page at http://bit.ly/2WOtRSo.

Previous story
Metalocalypstick returns to Lone Butte with metal, rock music, and hot sauce

Just Posted

Graffiti Days 2019 a huge success

Hundreds of cars and spectators — including a History channel TV personality — turned out for the event

Bus company fears for future if another licence issued for Interior routes

Adventure Charters waiting to see if Ebus BC is approved for Prince George-Kamloops run

Sea Cadets wind up another year with Ceremonial Review

Corps is fundraising for a trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia in 2020

WorkBC helping break down barriers to employment

Office offers a wide range of services to help people find sustainable careers

Local News Briefs: Get garden ideas with Ashcroft tour

The Rivertown Players are back, invasive plant management, reduced tipping fees, and more

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

Most Read