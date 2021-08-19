Fire protection kit fundraiser helps local fire halls

As the B.C. Interior deals with wildfires, many homeowners are looking at ways to safeguard their houses and properties in the event of fire.

There are many fire protection kits on the market, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has partnered with New-Line Hose and Fittings to offer fire protection kits at below retail price, with a portion of the proceeds going back to different fire halls in the region, including Loon Lake and Clinton.

The program offers two kits (standard and premium), which include sprinklers, hoses, spout manifolds to hook up to a garden hose tap, an adaptor to hook up to a gas-powered pump (pump not included), and brass fire hose nozzles.

The kits are designed for homes or cottages, and can be set to operate on a timer. Anyone who wants to order a timer, or additional components direct from New-Line, can take advantage of special pricing.

The standard kit (part# CFP-4000) is $175 plus tax, and the premium kit (part# CFP-4001) is $275 plus tax. A manual timer (part# N9302) is $14.13 plus tax, and an electronic timer (part# N9503) is $47.19 plus tax.

If you order one of the kits, $38 will be donated to the TNRD fire hall of your choice to help them with fire protection. Use LOONLAKE as the purchase order number to ensure the money goes to the Loon Lake Fire Department, and use CLINTON to benefit the Clinton Fire Department.

You can order direct from New-Line by going online to www.new-line.com. Log in with username loonlakevfd@tnrd.ca, password fundraiser (use the same username/password regardless of whether you are wanting to benefit Loon Lake or Clinton). You can also call New-Line directly at (604) 455-5400 and use account number T 1127 to get the special pricing.

Orders can be picked up at any New-Line location for no extra charge (go to https://www.new-line.com/contact-us/locations for a list of locations; there is one in Kamloops). You can also opt to pay for shipping and have your items sent directly to you.

Residents of Loon Lake can have their order added to a shipment going to the fire hall, and pick it up there. Shipments will be coming out every two weeks, and a designated pick-up time will be posted.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021