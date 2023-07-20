FireSmart information sessions coming to local libraries

Patrons dropping in to the Ashcroft session can also enjoy a new display of local artwork

Artwork from members of the Ashcroft art Club is now on display at the Ashcroft Library. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Ashcroft Library has recently had a major renovation, and introduced the new “service extender” feature that allows registered patrons to use the branch outside regular operating hours. A community FireSmart presentation is coming to the branch as part of a region-wide tour, and while they’re there, people can enjoy a new display of artwork by local artists.

“Art has always been big part of that branch,” says Melissa Lowenberg, Manager of Community Libraries and Engagement for the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL).

“It started with a tribute to Esther Darlington, whose artwork was our first display in the renovated space.* We encouraged the public to come and enjoy that, and then invited the Ashcroft Art Club, as a regional club that’s open to everyone, to host a show there.”

Ashcroft branch staff member Faline Franes says that the art club display went up after this year’s art show.

“We brought some pieces to the library so that people could continue to enjoy them. We have works by 12 different artists on display, including a piece showing Black Canyon. People love that area, and patrons really enjoy seeing the local artwork. They find it interesting to take a look and see what’s in our community, and it’s a way to showcase local artists’ works in the library.”

Franes adds that the artwork is all for sale through the art club, and that anyone interested can get information from the branch.

Lowenberg says that the current display has a flexible end date, but that it will continue through the summer so people have time to get in and see it.

“We also thought that visitors might enjoy seeing artwork of the region. We get a lot of people coming into libraries in summer. The wireless internet is always a draw for tourists booking accommodation or parts of their vacation, and libraries are air conditioned and offer a cool, relaxing space for people in motor homes. If someone is a BC One Card holder they can borrow material from us and return it to their library, so we see that traffic pick up in summer.”

She adds that the TNRL would be interested in working with the local school to put together a display of children’s art, perhaps in the fall. “After that we might look at themes. We want to keep it local.”

In order to alleviate pressure on staff to decide about future displays and coordinate the details, she suggests that a Friends of the Library group could be formed.

“It would be a new initiative for Ashcroft. Typically, Friends groups help fundraise for local furniture or programming initiatives; some branches use the funds for technology or something special from a wish list. If we could create a Friends of the Library group they would come up with their criteria [for art displays]. We would offer the display space in Ashcroft, and the Friends would organize the logistics.”

In other library news, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District FireSmart program is hitting the road and heading to TNRL community branches to offer FireSmart educational opportunities. The objective of each library visit will be to raise awareness and understanding of how people can mitigate the risk of damage from wildfire on their property. Brochures and other educational materials will also be provided.

The drop-in FireSmart sessions are being offered in Cache Creek on July 25 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Clinton on July 27 (1:30 to 5 p.m.); Logan Lake on July 28 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.); Ashcroft on Aug. 1 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.); and Savona on Aug. 4 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). If you can’t make it to one of the sessions, or want to learn more about how to FireSmart your home and property and get resources (including the FireSmart BC Homeowner’s Manual), you can find information at www.tnrd.ca/firesmart.

Anyone interested in being part of a Friends of the Library group in Ashcroft can contact branch staff. You can also contact staff to ask about registering for the service extender program, which doubles the number of hours that you can access the branch. While staff are not on site during the extra hours — which are offered before and/or after regular opening hours six days a week — patrons can take advantage of the full range of services offered at the branch, including item check-out, reserving items, computer access, photocopying, and more.

* Esther Darlington’s artwork from the Ashcroft Library is now in the possession of the Village of Ashcroft, which plans to keep the works on public display.



editorial@accjournal.ca

