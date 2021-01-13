Former Ashcroft fire chief honoured for years of service

Brian Henderson was presented with an honorary lifetime membership in the AVFD

Longtime Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department member Brian Henderson was honoured by the AVFD on Jan. 8, when he was presented with honorary lifetime membership in the department.

Henderson was an Ashcroft firefighter for 25 years, eight of them as chief, before he retired in 2015, and several current members credit Henderson with being the reason they joined.

The honour was presented as Henderson and his wife Susan — who also served on the department and is an honorary member — were preparing to move from Ashcroft after 30 years in the community.

“It was great being a part of the team,” said Henderson.



