Former Cache Creek mayor John Ranta to be honoured for years of service

Former Cache Creek mayor John Ranta will be honoured at an Open House on Nov. 25.

All are invited to public open house at Cache Creek Village Office on Nov. 25

The Village of Cache Creek is holding an Open House to honour former mayor John Ranta for his many years of service to the Village.

Ranta was first elected mayor in 1990, and served continuously in that position until 2018.

Ranta will be presented with a gift in recognition of his service, and members of the public are invited to attend the Open House, which will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at the Cache Creek Village Office on Quartz Road. Light refreshments will be served.


