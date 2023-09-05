Children are back in school for another year, facing new challenges. (Photo credit: ICBC)

Children are back in school for another year, facing new challenges. (Photo credit: ICBC)

Fostering resilient minds and compassionate hearts in our children

Investing in today’s children lays the foundation for the success and wealth of tomorrow’s society

Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

September marks the start of the new school year, and the hallways of schools come alive with the bustle of young minds embarking on a new academic journey. For parents, this period resonates with heightened awareness, offering an opportunity to witness the transformative journey their children are undertaking.

The shift to higher grades and greater expectations signals not just academic progress but also unmistakable signs of growth, development, and maturation. Amidst all this, a famous quote by poet Elizabeth Stone resonates deeply: “Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide to forever have your heart go walking around outside your body.”

For the youngest learners, stepping into kindergarten is a monumental stride, filled with anticipation and change, initiating them into structured learning, forging friendships, and confronting new challenges. It is a journey that brings both excitement and, in some cases, anxiety.

For those entering elementary school, the voyage is not just marked by academic milestones but also by remarkable physical transformations as their bodies grow taller.

Junior high or middle schoolers enter a pivotal phase of their physical and emotional development. At this intersection, kids might test boundaries while simultaneously seeking the security of those limits.

As teenagers transition to high school, they are gaining the skills they need to become young adults. That is why they often behave like they know everything as they navigate high school.

As parents, it is imperative to comprehend these shifts, as such understanding becomes the bedrock for supporting our children’s well-being. From the first steps in kindergarten to the transition into teenage years, each stage brings unique changes necessitating navigation that is marked by care and empathy.

However, against the backdrop of a new school year, an unsettling reality captures our attention. Just this past summer, UNICEF Canada released its 2023 report — “UNICEF Report Card 14” — which casts a disquieting shadow over the state of our nation’s children. Amongst 41 affluent nations, Canada’s position rests at a modest 25th. This ranking, for a country renowned for its affluence, ignites pressing inquiries into our core values and commitments to the well-being of our children.

As parents, educators, and advocates, we must probe into why a prosperous nation such as ours delays in investing in our children’s welfare. In a nation known for its affluence, we must urgently reflect on our national commitments. The well-being of generations to come should be the paramount concern of any nation, especially one as wealthy as ours. So why does our nation invest less in our children compared to many peer nations?

When will we recognize that investing in today’s children lays the foundation for the success and wealth of tomorrow’s society? We need a call to action: a beckoning not solely for academic support, but also for the creation of an environment where our children’s physical, emotional, and psychological well-being is prioritized above all else. Our role goes beyond preparing them for standardized tests; it is about fostering resilient minds and compassionate hearts.

As backpacks are slung over small shoulders and classrooms are filled with eager learners, let us pledge to place our children’s well-being at the forefront of our national agenda. Let us be unwavering advocates for policies and initiatives that fortify their development: it is our shared responsibility.

Health and wellness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: In celebration of workers
Next story
Theatre Diaries 2: Rehearsals get underway for fall production

Just Posted

The Thompson River at Ashcroft on Sept. 5, 2023. The Thompson is at a record low for this time of year, breaking a mark set in 1911. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Thompson River at lowest level on record for this time of year

Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton, like all the other schools in SD74, has a full complement of teachers for the new school year, thanks to a Community Futures Sun Country initiative. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
No vacancy: School District 74 fills all teacher positions

This year’s Terry Fox Run in Ashcroft is coming up on Sept. 17. (Photo credit: Terry Fox Foundation)
Terry Fox Run for cancer research returns to Ashcroft Sept. 17

When life hands you flood debris and no water, create a planter that goes with the flow. That’s what the Ashcroft and District Lions Club did with their planter in Cache Creek, which earned them the ‘Most Creative’ award in this year’s Adopt-a-Planter program. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek Adopt-a-Planter program has second successful year