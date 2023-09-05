Fostering resilient minds and compassionate hearts in our children

Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

September marks the start of the new school year, and the hallways of schools come alive with the bustle of young minds embarking on a new academic journey. For parents, this period resonates with heightened awareness, offering an opportunity to witness the transformative journey their children are undertaking.

The shift to higher grades and greater expectations signals not just academic progress but also unmistakable signs of growth, development, and maturation. Amidst all this, a famous quote by poet Elizabeth Stone resonates deeply: “Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide to forever have your heart go walking around outside your body.”

For the youngest learners, stepping into kindergarten is a monumental stride, filled with anticipation and change, initiating them into structured learning, forging friendships, and confronting new challenges. It is a journey that brings both excitement and, in some cases, anxiety.

For those entering elementary school, the voyage is not just marked by academic milestones but also by remarkable physical transformations as their bodies grow taller.

Junior high or middle schoolers enter a pivotal phase of their physical and emotional development. At this intersection, kids might test boundaries while simultaneously seeking the security of those limits.

As teenagers transition to high school, they are gaining the skills they need to become young adults. That is why they often behave like they know everything as they navigate high school.

As parents, it is imperative to comprehend these shifts, as such understanding becomes the bedrock for supporting our children’s well-being. From the first steps in kindergarten to the transition into teenage years, each stage brings unique changes necessitating navigation that is marked by care and empathy.

However, against the backdrop of a new school year, an unsettling reality captures our attention. Just this past summer, UNICEF Canada released its 2023 report — “UNICEF Report Card 14” — which casts a disquieting shadow over the state of our nation’s children. Amongst 41 affluent nations, Canada’s position rests at a modest 25th. This ranking, for a country renowned for its affluence, ignites pressing inquiries into our core values and commitments to the well-being of our children.

As parents, educators, and advocates, we must probe into why a prosperous nation such as ours delays in investing in our children’s welfare. In a nation known for its affluence, we must urgently reflect on our national commitments. The well-being of generations to come should be the paramount concern of any nation, especially one as wealthy as ours. So why does our nation invest less in our children compared to many peer nations?

When will we recognize that investing in today’s children lays the foundation for the success and wealth of tomorrow’s society? We need a call to action: a beckoning not solely for academic support, but also for the creation of an environment where our children’s physical, emotional, and psychological well-being is prioritized above all else. Our role goes beyond preparing them for standardized tests; it is about fostering resilient minds and compassionate hearts.

As backpacks are slung over small shoulders and classrooms are filled with eager learners, let us pledge to place our children’s well-being at the forefront of our national agenda. Let us be unwavering advocates for policies and initiatives that fortify their development: it is our shared responsibility.

Health and wellness