Fourth annual Walhaschindig will feature open mic, beer and wine

The fourth annual Walhaschindig, a free event which takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 15, will feature an open mic for the first time.

Organizer Assu Nydam said the open mic has been added to the entertainment lineup so that people can perform at the Saturday event without committing to an entire set.

“This gives them a little more flexibility,” Nydam said.

They will also be selling a bit of liquid courage, he added, which is another first for the event.

As a result of updates made to the Walhachin Soldiers Memorial Hall where the event is held, including the addition of a perimeter fence, Nydam said they were able to get a liquor licence.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., they will be selling beer and wine. The alcoholic beverages are meant to compliment the barbecue, he said, and there will also be pie and ice cream.

Aside from the open mic, the entertainment lineup includes the Alkenolics, Margit Sky Project and Highway 97. Nydam said the Old Time Fiddlers have also recently been added to the lineup, so the schedule that has been publicized on social media is subject to change.

“The lineup of music is going to be really good,” he said.

Returning to the event this year are face painter Kathleen Kinasewich and Uncle Chris the Clown.

Nydam said he expects between 300 and 400 people will attend. All funds raised will go toward maintaining the hall.

To volunteer at the Walhaschindig or participate as an entertainer, contact Nydam at 250-318-6100, or email assu@nydam.net.

