The fourth annual Walhaschindig on Saturday, June 15 at the Walhachin Soldiers Memorial Hall will feature an open mic, beer and wine for the first time. Organizers got a liquor licence after making updates to the hall, including adding a fence. Photo submitted

Fourth annual Walhaschindig will feature open mic, beer and wine

Organizers applied for a liquor licence after making updates to Walhachin Soldiers Memorial Hall

The fourth annual Walhaschindig, a free event which takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 15, will feature an open mic for the first time.

Organizer Assu Nydam said the open mic has been added to the entertainment lineup so that people can perform at the Saturday event without committing to an entire set.

“This gives them a little more flexibility,” Nydam said.

They will also be selling a bit of liquid courage, he added, which is another first for the event.

As a result of updates made to the Walhachin Soldiers Memorial Hall where the event is held, including the addition of a perimeter fence, Nydam said they were able to get a liquor licence.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., they will be selling beer and wine. The alcoholic beverages are meant to compliment the barbecue, he said, and there will also be pie and ice cream.

Aside from the open mic, the entertainment lineup includes the Alkenolics, Margit Sky Project and Highway 97. Nydam said the Old Time Fiddlers have also recently been added to the lineup, so the schedule that has been publicized on social media is subject to change.

“The lineup of music is going to be really good,” he said.

Returning to the event this year are face painter Kathleen Kinasewich and Uncle Chris the Clown.

Nydam said he expects between 300 and 400 people will attend. All funds raised will go toward maintaining the hall.

To volunteer at the Walhaschindig or participate as an entertainer, contact Nydam at 250-318-6100, or email assu@nydam.net.

READ MORE: Walhaschindig to feature cenotaph unveiling


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A view of the crowd that gathered at the third annual Walhaschindig in 2018. Organizers expect between 300 and 400 people will attend the fourth annual event, which takes place on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo submitted

Previous story
Ashcroft HUB leading virtual walk to High Level for fire relief

Just Posted

Fourth annual Walhaschindig will feature open mic, beer and wine

Organizers applied for a liquor licence after making updates to Walhachin Soldiers Memorial Hall

UPDATE: Two of the fires near Savona have been put out

BC Wildfire Service says the third fire is spot size and is being held

UPDATE: Highway 5A fully reopened after semi flips south of Kamloops

Argo Roads tweeted that the highway fully reopened around 10 p.m. on May 31

Thursday was third hottest May 30 in history of Ashcroft

The village also had one of the top five temperatures in the province for three of last four days

Ashcroft HUB leading virtual walk to High Level for fire relief

HUB leading walk as part of ParticipACTION, will donate proceeds to fire relief efforts

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Taxpayer group tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

Quality, not quantity is key in teens’ sleep habits: B.C. study

UBC researchers say teens who have trouble falling or staying asleep have poorer health outcomes

Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

Most Read