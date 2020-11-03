Free breast screening mammography clinic coming to Ashcroft

Plus there’s still time to provide feedback about changes you’d like to see at the Ashcroft Library

Newspapers available

Looking for newsprint to help get those winter fires started? The Journal office has bundles of newspaper available for anyone looking for newsprint, whether it’s to start fires, wrap items for packing, create craft projects, or anything else. Drop by the office on 4th Street (Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) to pick up papers, which are available by donation; all monies collected will go to the Community Resource Society’s Christmas Hamper Committee.

The Journal also has copies of the Connector phone and the Infotel telephone book for Kamloops and region, both of which can be picked up for free by anyone wanting them.

Breast screening mammography clinic

A reminder that BC Cancer’s breast screening digital mobile mammography service will be visiting the Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy on Nov. 10 and 12. Mammograms are available at no charge for women aged 40 and over. Make an informed decision to screen for breast cancer; you can learn more at www.screeningbc.ca. To book an appointment, call 1-800-663-9203.

Ashcroft Library survey

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is asking Ashcroft and area residents for feedback regarding library services, programs, and collections, and you have until Nov. 13 to complete a survey and send in your comments.

Ashcroft Library will be receiving an upgrade to its interior space as identified in the TNRL’s Facilities Master Plan. The building (completed in 1975) continues to see heavy use, and while the library’s exterior is sound, the interior floor plan and millwork have remained largely untouched.

The TNRL wants feedback from residents about how they would like to use the library and its services. “It’s important for us to hear from patrons what they want to see ahead, and the feedback we receive will directly impact our planning for future use,” says Chief Librarian Judy Moore. “It’s also important to hear from non-users who have lapsed memberships or residents who aren’t aware of the services we offer.”

Submit your feedback online at www.tnrl.ca or by paper at the Ashcroft and Cache Creek Libraries by Nov. 13.

Clinton Christmas Market?

Hunnies Mercantile in Clinton — which hosted a very successful market on Sundays throughout the summer — is trying to gauge whether there’s enough interest for a Christmas market, and wants to know the number of potential vendors (crafters, bakers, and more) and shoppers who would take part.

Anyone who would like to see a Clinton Christmas market can leave a comment or thumbs-up on the post on the Clinton BC – Events, Activities and Items for Sale Facebook page, or directly on the Hunnies Mercantile Ice Cream, Fudge Pizza & Collectables Facebook page.

KFS at the Paramount

The Kamloops Film Society has released its November line-up at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops. Their Thursday Film Series continues with weekly documentaries; there are classic films such as Saving Private Ryan and Jurassic Park; a special screening of the original Friday the 13th (1980) on Friday, Nov. 13 (natch); and you can get in the Christmas spirit with big screen showings of two classics on the weekend of Nov. 27: Elf and The Santa Clause.

To find out more, become a member, or book tickets, go to https://bit.ly/2HTZ3JE.

BC Assembly of First Nations election

The BC Assembly of First Nations will be holding its election for Regional Chief on Nov. 18. Candidate Cheryl Casimer of the Ktunaxa Nation near Cranbrook is hosting a series of webinars across B.C. to engage chiefs and councils, First Nations people, and community members looking to better understand First Nations politics and to raise awareness of the concerns being addressed in this First Nations election.

Casimer would like to hear people’s questions, comments, and concerns, and will be holding five regional virtual campaign tour events in Fraser Salish (Nov. 5, 5 to 7 p.m.), Vancouver Island (Nov. 7, 3 to 5 p.m.), Vancouver Coastal (Nov. 9, 5 to 7 p.m.), Interior (Nov. 12, 5 to 7 p.m.), and Northern (Nov. 14, 3 to 5 p.m.). To join, or learn more about Casimer’s campaign, go to www.cherylcasimer.com.

Community Mental Health Summit

Join the Fresh Outlook Foundation and people from all sectors, ages, cultures, abilities, and genders for the virtual HEADS UP! Community Mental Health Summit, taking place on Nov. 25 and 26.

There are three major themes, each with a half-day session: Mobilizing Systemic Change for Better Mental Health Care; Exploring Traditional and Emerging Models of Prevention and Care; and Finding Integrated Solutions for Substance Use and Homelessness. The interactive format of the summit includes live presentations, chats, Q&A sessions, panel discussions, and small group conversations.

You can register for the entire summit or for individual sessions. Registration is by donation to the Fresh Outlook Foundation, a registered charity. To find out more about the event, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/3kOmMJu.

Chairs elected for First Peoples Education Council

The purpose of the First Peoples Education Council (FPEC), through the members of Indigenous communities and the Board of Education of School District No. 74, is to improve the life choices, opportunities for success, and overall achievement of Indigenous learners.

At the FPEC meeting held on Oct. 21, the election of Chairs representing the three nations was held, and the following individuals were elected: Georgetta Ned of Ts’kw’aylaxw (St’at’imc Nation); Keith Zabotel of Bonaparte Indian Band (Secwépemc Nation); and Angie Thorne of Cooks Ferry Band (Nlakapamux Nation). Together, the three are the Chairs of the First Peoples Education Council.



