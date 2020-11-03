BC Cancer’s Mobile Mammography Service will be in Ashcroft Nov. 10 and 12. (Photo credit: BC Cancer)

BC Cancer’s Mobile Mammography Service will be in Ashcroft Nov. 10 and 12. (Photo credit: BC Cancer)

Free breast screening mammography clinic coming to Ashcroft

Plus there’s still time to provide feedback about changes you’d like to see at the Ashcroft Library

Newspapers available

Looking for newsprint to help get those winter fires started? The Journal office has bundles of newspaper available for anyone looking for newsprint, whether it’s to start fires, wrap items for packing, create craft projects, or anything else. Drop by the office on 4th Street (Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) to pick up papers, which are available by donation; all monies collected will go to the Community Resource Society’s Christmas Hamper Committee.

The Journal also has copies of the Connector phone and the Infotel telephone book for Kamloops and region, both of which can be picked up for free by anyone wanting them.

Breast screening mammography clinic

A reminder that BC Cancer’s breast screening digital mobile mammography service will be visiting the Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy on Nov. 10 and 12. Mammograms are available at no charge for women aged 40 and over. Make an informed decision to screen for breast cancer; you can learn more at www.screeningbc.ca. To book an appointment, call 1-800-663-9203.

Ashcroft Library survey

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is asking Ashcroft and area residents for feedback regarding library services, programs, and collections, and you have until Nov. 13 to complete a survey and send in your comments.

Ashcroft Library will be receiving an upgrade to its interior space as identified in the TNRL’s Facilities Master Plan. The building (completed in 1975) continues to see heavy use, and while the library’s exterior is sound, the interior floor plan and millwork have remained largely untouched.

The TNRL wants feedback from residents about how they would like to use the library and its services. “It’s important for us to hear from patrons what they want to see ahead, and the feedback we receive will directly impact our planning for future use,” says Chief Librarian Judy Moore. “It’s also important to hear from non-users who have lapsed memberships or residents who aren’t aware of the services we offer.”

Submit your feedback online at www.tnrl.ca or by paper at the Ashcroft and Cache Creek Libraries by Nov. 13.

Clinton Christmas Market?

Hunnies Mercantile in Clinton — which hosted a very successful market on Sundays throughout the summer — is trying to gauge whether there’s enough interest for a Christmas market, and wants to know the number of potential vendors (crafters, bakers, and more) and shoppers who would take part.

Anyone who would like to see a Clinton Christmas market can leave a comment or thumbs-up on the post on the Clinton BC – Events, Activities and Items for Sale Facebook page, or directly on the Hunnies Mercantile Ice Cream, Fudge Pizza & Collectables Facebook page.

KFS at the Paramount

The Kamloops Film Society has released its November line-up at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops. Their Thursday Film Series continues with weekly documentaries; there are classic films such as Saving Private Ryan and Jurassic Park; a special screening of the original Friday the 13th (1980) on Friday, Nov. 13 (natch); and you can get in the Christmas spirit with big screen showings of two classics on the weekend of Nov. 27: Elf and The Santa Clause.

To find out more, become a member, or book tickets, go to https://bit.ly/2HTZ3JE.

BC Assembly of First Nations election

The BC Assembly of First Nations will be holding its election for Regional Chief on Nov. 18. Candidate Cheryl Casimer of the Ktunaxa Nation near Cranbrook is hosting a series of webinars across B.C. to engage chiefs and councils, First Nations people, and community members looking to better understand First Nations politics and to raise awareness of the concerns being addressed in this First Nations election.

Casimer would like to hear people’s questions, comments, and concerns, and will be holding five regional virtual campaign tour events in Fraser Salish (Nov. 5, 5 to 7 p.m.), Vancouver Island (Nov. 7, 3 to 5 p.m.), Vancouver Coastal (Nov. 9, 5 to 7 p.m.), Interior (Nov. 12, 5 to 7 p.m.), and Northern (Nov. 14, 3 to 5 p.m.). To join, or learn more about Casimer’s campaign, go to www.cherylcasimer.com.

Community Mental Health Summit

Join the Fresh Outlook Foundation and people from all sectors, ages, cultures, abilities, and genders for the virtual HEADS UP! Community Mental Health Summit, taking place on Nov. 25 and 26.

There are three major themes, each with a half-day session: Mobilizing Systemic Change for Better Mental Health Care; Exploring Traditional and Emerging Models of Prevention and Care; and Finding Integrated Solutions for Substance Use and Homelessness. The interactive format of the summit includes live presentations, chats, Q&A sessions, panel discussions, and small group conversations.

You can register for the entire summit or for individual sessions. Registration is by donation to the Fresh Outlook Foundation, a registered charity. To find out more about the event, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/3kOmMJu.

Chairs elected for First Peoples Education Council

The purpose of the First Peoples Education Council (FPEC), through the members of Indigenous communities and the Board of Education of School District No. 74, is to improve the life choices, opportunities for success, and overall achievement of Indigenous learners.

At the FPEC meeting held on Oct. 21, the election of Chairs representing the three nations was held, and the following individuals were elected: Georgetta Ned of Ts’kw’aylaxw (St’at’imc Nation); Keith Zabotel of Bonaparte Indian Band (Secwépemc Nation); and Angie Thorne of Cooks Ferry Band (Nlakapamux Nation). Together, the three are the Chairs of the First Peoples Education Council.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Ashcroft. This year the Cadets will not be present, and wreaths will be placed in advance of the ceremony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Legion breakfast and cenotaph ceremony being held in Ashcroft on Nov. 11

Remembrance Day events will be scaled back but are going ahead with a few changes

Map showing proposed trails at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek. The blue trail, which winds up to a scenic viewpoint, has now been completed; other phase one trails, yet to be completed, are shown at left. (Photo credit: Heritage Branch)
First trail completed at McAbee Fossil Beds site

With the right facilities, site could attract 50,000 visitors a year to the region

RCMP cruiser, no date.
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Damian Couture with old equipment at the Cache Creek council meeting on Oct. 26. (Photo credit: YouTube)
Cache Creek approves purchase of new fire department equipment

Motion opposed by one council member asking for time to look into outside funding opportunities

The Ashcroft Slough Society is seeking assistance from the Village of Ashcroft to help their campaign of gaining public access to the slough site. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Ashcroft Slough Society requests letter, funding from council

At a recent council meeting, a spokesperson discussed the importance of the slough for residents

A screen shows a live broadcasting of a news program on the U.S. elections as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
VIDEO: Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

‘It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election’

Stock photo
Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

Most Read