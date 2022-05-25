Free Press and Journal receive Ma Murray newspaper awards

Journal editor takes home silver for article about the history of Lytton

The 100 Mile Free Press was represented at the 2022 Ma Murray Community New Media Awards at the River Rock Casino by (from l) Martina Dopf, Evan Fentiman, Deb Theoret, Kelly Sinoski, and Patrick Davies. (Photo credit: 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Free Press scooped two golds on May 14 at the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association’s 2022 Ma Murray awards, while the Ashcroft Journal took home a silver award.

The 2022 awards were announced at a gala hosted by the BCYCNA at the River Rock Casino Resort.

The Free Press editorial team of Kelly Sinoski, Melissa Smalley, and Patrick Davies, along with publisher Martina Dopf, took gold in the special sections category under 10,000 circulation for “Firefight 2021: Community Appreciation”: a series of articles highlighting the efforts of volunteer firefighters during last summer’s wildfires.

Davies also won gold in the spot news category for his photograph “Band drums up support for truckers”, which accompanied a story on truckers heading to Kamloops to honour the 215 children whose remains were found buried below the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal editor Barbara Roden finished with silver in the Neville Shanks Memorial Award For Historical Writing category for her story “A brief history of Lytton, which might have been B.C.’s capital”.

Dopf and Free Press typographer Evan Fentiman earned silver for an ad design for 100 Mile Outdoor Rink and a bronze for an ad design for Didi’s Boutique in the under 10,000 circulation class. The Free Press also took home bronze for Newspaper Excellence in its circulation class.

The awards are named after legendary newspaper editor, publisher, and columnist Margaret Lally “Ma” Murray. With her husband George, she co-founded three newspapers, including the Bridge River-Lillooet News. Murray died in 1982 at the age of 94. The awards named after her are almost a century old, and regarded as the provincial newspaper awards for B.C.



