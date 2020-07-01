Free screenings of ‘Twilight Zone’ episode filmed in Ashcroft

‘A Small Town’ was filmed in February, and is now available as part of TV show’s second season

Local residents who remember the excitement when a TV show filmed in the area iearlier this year, and who perhaps took part in its production, will have an opportunity to see the finished result on the big screen at the Ashcroft HUB during a series of free public screenings on July 9 and 10.

“A Small Town” — an episode of season two of the TV series The Twilight Zone — was filmed in several Ashcroft locations in February 2020. In addition to acting as background talent in several scenes, many locals were also hired on as crew members during the shoot, which saw several Ashcroft buildings get a makeover, and the re-creation of the exterior of a historic church.

The episode takes place in the town of Littleton, where the previous mayor has died. Her widower, a handyman, discovers a scale model of the town in the church’s attic, and soon discovers that anything he does to the model also happens in the town. While the handyman wants only what’s best for Littleton, it soon becomes apparent that the model can be a force for both good and ill, and that the town’s new mayor is only too happy to take credit for events that he had nothing to do with.

The Village of Ashcroft and the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission have obtained permission to screen “A Small Town” in public, and will be presenting six showings on July 9 and 10 (at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. each day) at the Ashcroft HUB. Due to COVID-19 protocols, only 50 people can attend each screening. Physical distancing of seats will be observed, although family members will be able to sit together.

There is no charge for admission, but because of the limited seating at each screening, seats must be reserved in advance. They can be booked by visiting the Ashcroft HUB office (711 Hill Street), calling the HUB at (250) 453-9177, emailing ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or visiting the HUB website at https://ashcrofthub.ca. A concession run by the HUB will be available at each showing.



