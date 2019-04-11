The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be holding a series of free waste disposal and Hazardous Household Waste disposal days at area Transfer Stations and Eco-Depots. Image: TNRD.

Free waste disposal days coming to the TNRD

A Hazardous Household Waste round-up is also scheduled for Ashcroft

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be holding a series of free Waste Disposal Days throughout the region in April and May, and a free Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up in Ashcroft in May.

On the Waste Disposal Days, residents may bring one free load per household to their local Eco-Depot or Transfer Station. One load is defined as a maximum of one 8-foot pick-up truck box or one 8-foot trailer. Residents can save money disposing of material that normally has a disposal fee attached, such as cooling appliances, tires on rims, mattresses, furniture, demolition/construction waste, wood waste, roofing shingles, and household garbage.

The free load on free Waste Disposal Day applies to residential customers only. Regular disposal fees apply for all business and commercial loads.

Residents are reminded to tarp and secure their loads before leaving home. Unsecured material is a hazard, and fines can be issued for failing to secure loads.

Free Waste Disposal Days will be held at the Cache Creek Transfer Station and the 70 Mile Eco-Depot during regular hours on Saturday, May 25, and at the Clinton and Lytton Eco-Depots and the Spences Bridge and Loon Lake Transfer Stations during regular hours on Sunday, May 26.

The free Hazardous Household Waste Round-Up will be held on Saturday, May 25 adjacent to the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft.

Household Hazardous Waste is material labelled corrosive, poisonous, ignitable, or toxic. Examples include adhesives, paint thinners, chemicals, cleaners, mercury, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, paint, oils, and gasoline.

This material should never be put into the garbage. During the Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up, residents are welcome to bring in these hard-to-dispose-of items for safe and environmentally friendly disposal. This event is for residential waste only. Business and commercial hazardous waste will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Andrew Roebbelen, TNRD Waste Reduction Coordinator, by phone at (250) 377-8673, or email aroebbelen@tnrd.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Mammoth’ donkeys stand tall at B.C. interior sanctuary

Just Posted

Thompson steelhead trapped at bottom of Bonaparte River fishway

Debris- and mud-filled fishway another blow to steelhead stocks

Navigating Health and Wellness fair coming to Cache Creek

Residents can meet with nearly three dozen health-care providers and agencies and learn more

Free waste disposal days coming to the TNRD

A Hazardous Household Waste round-up is also scheduled for Ashcroft

New bench and time capsule dedicated at Harmony Bell

Project unites community members, highlights shared history

Ashcroft’s Laura Hedges comes from family of artists

Artist urges budding painters to overcome their fears and discover the joy of painting

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Green Shirt Day, in honour of the coined ‘Logan Boulet effect’ brings big surge in organ donors

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

Most Read