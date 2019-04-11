Free waste disposal days coming to the TNRD

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be holding a series of free waste disposal and Hazardous Household Waste disposal days at area Transfer Stations and Eco-Depots. Image: TNRD.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be holding a series of free Waste Disposal Days throughout the region in April and May, and a free Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up in Ashcroft in May.

On the Waste Disposal Days, residents may bring one free load per household to their local Eco-Depot or Transfer Station. One load is defined as a maximum of one 8-foot pick-up truck box or one 8-foot trailer. Residents can save money disposing of material that normally has a disposal fee attached, such as cooling appliances, tires on rims, mattresses, furniture, demolition/construction waste, wood waste, roofing shingles, and household garbage.

The free load on free Waste Disposal Day applies to residential customers only. Regular disposal fees apply for all business and commercial loads.

Residents are reminded to tarp and secure their loads before leaving home. Unsecured material is a hazard, and fines can be issued for failing to secure loads.

Free Waste Disposal Days will be held at the Cache Creek Transfer Station and the 70 Mile Eco-Depot during regular hours on Saturday, May 25, and at the Clinton and Lytton Eco-Depots and the Spences Bridge and Loon Lake Transfer Stations during regular hours on Sunday, May 26.

The free Hazardous Household Waste Round-Up will be held on Saturday, May 25 adjacent to the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft.

Household Hazardous Waste is material labelled corrosive, poisonous, ignitable, or toxic. Examples include adhesives, paint thinners, chemicals, cleaners, mercury, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, paint, oils, and gasoline.

This material should never be put into the garbage. During the Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up, residents are welcome to bring in these hard-to-dispose-of items for safe and environmentally friendly disposal. This event is for residential waste only. Business and commercial hazardous waste will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Andrew Roebbelen, TNRD Waste Reduction Coordinator, by phone at (250) 377-8673, or email aroebbelen@tnrd.ca.



