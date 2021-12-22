Friendly visitors make it a ho-ho-horsey Christmas

Better at Home coordinator Nancy Kendall with Grumpy (l) and Hunnee outside Jackson House after their Christmas visit. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)Better at Home coordinator Nancy Kendall with Grumpy (l) and Hunnee outside Jackson House after their Christmas visit. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
The Better at Home Friendly Visitors paid a visit to the Ashcroft ambulance station on Dec. 3. (from l) Tina Rahn, Matthew Kurtz, Catherine Morrill, and Samantha Mayor. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)The Better at Home Friendly Visitors paid a visit to the Ashcroft ambulance station on Dec. 3. (from l) Tina Rahn, Matthew Kurtz, Catherine Morrill, and Samantha Mayor. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Hunnee, one of the Better at Home Friendly Visitors, with Bobby Jo, a resident of Jackson House. Grumpy, the other Friendly Visitor, looks on. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)Hunnee, one of the Better at Home Friendly Visitors, with Bobby Jo, a resident of Jackson House. Grumpy, the other Friendly Visitor, looks on. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Better at Home Friendly Visitors — aka the Minis — paid a pre-Christmas call on the residents of Jackson House in Ashcroft, delighting residents and staff alike with their festive decorations and friendly manners (slices of apple helped).

After that, Better at Home coordinator (and the Minis’ owner) Nancy Kendall and Nancy Josephson took Hunnee and Grumpy to the Ashcroft ambulance station, where they posed with four ambulance paramedics.

You could say there was some ho-ho-horsing around, with the Minis bringing smiles to a lot of faces.


