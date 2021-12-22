Friendly visitors make it a ho-ho-horsey Christmas

The Better at Home Friendly Visitors — aka the Minis — paid a pre-Christmas call on the residents of Jackson House in Ashcroft, delighting residents and staff alike with their festive decorations and friendly manners (slices of apple helped).
After that, Better at Home coordinator (and the Minis’ owner) Nancy Kendall and Nancy Josephson took Hunnee and Grumpy to the Ashcroft ambulance station, where they posed with four ambulance paramedics.
You could say there was some ho-ho-horsing around, with the Minis bringing smiles to a lot of faces.
editorial@accjournal.ca
