From the Archives: A 1944 article appeals for a fireless B.C.

100 YEARS AGO

May 24, 1919

30,000,000 caribou in the northern herds

The Dominion Park Branch of the Department of the Interior has made a very extensive investigation as to the possibility of utilizing the vast herds of barren land caribou to supplement the meat supply of the Dominion, according to the report of the commissioner of the Dominion parks, which has just been released. As stated in the report, it is estimated that there are at least 20,000,000 to 30,000,000 caribou in the north. It is only a question of time, the report states, when these vast herds will constitute a valuable asset to the Dominion. The caribou today constitutes a great meat reserve for the country.

75 YEARS AGO

May 4, 1944

Appeal for fireless B.C.

Since May is the beginning of what is known as the Fire Season, that time of year when the danger from Forest Fires is the greatest, the Junior Forest Wardens are appealing to the citizens of British Columbia to be careful while in the woods with their smokes, matches, and camp-fires. A lighted match, cigar, cigarette butt carelessly thrown away, a camp-fire left burning, may result in a fire that will destroy Nature’s gift to mankind, “Our Forests”! Not only will it blacken the hill-sides and destroy the beauty of this Province but it will also cause the loss of thousands of dollars in the Forest Wealth of British Columbia.

50 YEARS AGO

May 8, 1969

Cache Creek Chamber meets

The regular meeting of the Cache Creek Chamber of Commerce took place on Tuesday, May 6. Although the attendance was not as large as could be hoped for, there was no lack of enthusiasm or of ideas which could improve the image of our village among the travelling public… There was considerable discussion of the way in which higher levels of government have gone back on the promises made at the time of incorporation as a village [1967], notably with the condition of the roads around the village. We were promised over eighteen months ago that the village streets would be brought up to standard. Nothing has been done and there is a temptation to wonder what is meant by standard! The same criticism also was made about the highways in the area and letters are to be sent to the responsible officials in the hope, possibly vain, that even now something will be done.

25 YEARS AGO

May 3, 1994

New housing development for Cache Creek

A delegation of principals in Robson Place Builders appeared before the April 25 Council meeting… The company had purchased land in Cache Creek a couple of years ago. It is located at the end of Woodburn, and south of Stage Road. The company proposed to develop the property with pre-manufactured homes on 21 of the lots, and about eight lots for single family homes.

May 10, 1994

Minister arrives bearing gifts

Municipal Affairs Minister Darlene Marzari, accompanied by Yale Lillooet MLA Harry Lali, dropped in to the Ashcroft Village office and they had two cheques to present to Mayor Andy Kormendy and Gold Country Facilitator Ron Hood.

One cheque, accepted by Mayor Kormendy, was for $23,000 for 1994 projects under the Village Square Program. The projects approved are: relocation of the old firehall, $13,000; Caboose Park, $5,000; Historic Walking Tour Phase 1, $3,000; Cenotaph site, $2,000.

Mr. Hood accepted a $20,000 cheque for the Gold Country Communities Society. Marzari praised the three year Gold Country project, voicing the opinion that Ministry funding in support of it had been money well spent.



