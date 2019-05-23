A May 1919 ad from The Journal shows that then as now, ice cream was seen as a great way to beat the summer heat.

From the Archives: A 1944 article appeals for a fireless B.C.

Plus new housing for Cache Creek in 1994, and a 1919 article makes a case for caribou meat

100 YEARS AGO

May 24, 1919

30,000,000 caribou in the northern herds

The Dominion Park Branch of the Department of the Interior has made a very extensive investigation as to the possibility of utilizing the vast herds of barren land caribou to supplement the meat supply of the Dominion, according to the report of the commissioner of the Dominion parks, which has just been released. As stated in the report, it is estimated that there are at least 20,000,000 to 30,000,000 caribou in the north. It is only a question of time, the report states, when these vast herds will constitute a valuable asset to the Dominion. The caribou today constitutes a great meat reserve for the country.

75 YEARS AGO

May 4, 1944

Appeal for fireless B.C.

Since May is the beginning of what is known as the Fire Season, that time of year when the danger from Forest Fires is the greatest, the Junior Forest Wardens are appealing to the citizens of British Columbia to be careful while in the woods with their smokes, matches, and camp-fires. A lighted match, cigar, cigarette butt carelessly thrown away, a camp-fire left burning, may result in a fire that will destroy Nature’s gift to mankind, “Our Forests”! Not only will it blacken the hill-sides and destroy the beauty of this Province but it will also cause the loss of thousands of dollars in the Forest Wealth of British Columbia.

50 YEARS AGO

May 8, 1969

Cache Creek Chamber meets

The regular meeting of the Cache Creek Chamber of Commerce took place on Tuesday, May 6. Although the attendance was not as large as could be hoped for, there was no lack of enthusiasm or of ideas which could improve the image of our village among the travelling public… There was considerable discussion of the way in which higher levels of government have gone back on the promises made at the time of incorporation as a village [1967], notably with the condition of the roads around the village. We were promised over eighteen months ago that the village streets would be brought up to standard. Nothing has been done and there is a temptation to wonder what is meant by standard! The same criticism also was made about the highways in the area and letters are to be sent to the responsible officials in the hope, possibly vain, that even now something will be done.

25 YEARS AGO

May 3, 1994

New housing development for Cache Creek

A delegation of principals in Robson Place Builders appeared before the April 25 Council meeting… The company had purchased land in Cache Creek a couple of years ago. It is located at the end of Woodburn, and south of Stage Road. The company proposed to develop the property with pre-manufactured homes on 21 of the lots, and about eight lots for single family homes.

May 10, 1994

Minister arrives bearing gifts

Municipal Affairs Minister Darlene Marzari, accompanied by Yale Lillooet MLA Harry Lali, dropped in to the Ashcroft Village office and they had two cheques to present to Mayor Andy Kormendy and Gold Country Facilitator Ron Hood.

One cheque, accepted by Mayor Kormendy, was for $23,000 for 1994 projects under the Village Square Program. The projects approved are: relocation of the old firehall, $13,000; Caboose Park, $5,000; Historic Walking Tour Phase 1, $3,000; Cenotaph site, $2,000.

Mr. Hood accepted a $20,000 cheque for the Gold Country Communities Society. Marzari praised the three year Gold Country project, voicing the opinion that Ministry funding in support of it had been money well spent.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

Just Posted

Cache Creek landfill extension set for September completion

Project has been delayed due to wildfires and floods over past two years

Drag races set to return for Graffiti Days weekend

Annual event features old favourites like the smoke show, and new events like a drive-in movie

Bonaparte River fishway, Thompson steelhead among projects awarded grant funding

More than $9 million will help 170 fish and wildlife projects around B.C.

Wellness clinics provide free, drop-in health information

New service in Clinton helps patients manage their health care and stay out of hospital

Soccer Report

Reflections as the soccer season reaches the halfway point

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Nisga’a Nation tourism industry hits the road

First pilot tour to the Nass Valley is set for this summer with Indigenous Tourism BC

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Most Read