From the archives: Census time (1921), poor roads (1946), a doctor shortage (1971), and more

‘A GOOD CLEAN JOB OF CAR WASHING AT CACHE CREEK: Here are (l to r) Janice Clark, Maryanne Nagata, teacher, and Sandra McAbee making a clean job at the students car wash recently.’ From the Ashcroft <em>Journal</em>, June 10, 1971. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> archives)‘A GOOD CLEAN JOB OF CAR WASHING AT CACHE CREEK: Here are (l to r) Janice Clark, Maryanne Nagata, teacher, and Sandra McAbee making a clean job at the students car wash recently.’ From the Ashcroft Journal, June 10, 1971. (Photo credit: Journal archives)
125 YEARS AGO: JUNE 13, 1896

NATURE ADVICE: We would advise the young men of town to beware of the poison ivy on the other side of the river, near the bridge. One young man climbed down the bank and while picking flowers for a young lady came in contact with it, and as a result his face is swollen up as big as a pumpkin.

100 YEARS AGO: JUNE 3, 1921

CENSUS TAKING BEGINS: The task of taking the census for the Dominion of Canada began on Wednesday, June 1st. It is hoped work will be completed by end of present month. The enumerators will report the names of each person residing in the city, their domicals [sic], the class of home in which they live, their personal description, including age, their nativity, citizenship, race, language, and relation. They will report whether residents can read and write, and in cases of children how many months were spent in school last year. The profession, occupation, and employment of adults will also be noted.

75 YEARS AGO: JUNE 1 AND 8, 1946

ASHCROFT–MANOR ROAD TERRIBLE: The road approach from Ashcroft Manor to Ashcroft is in bad shape just now with corrugations and dust. The condition is aggravated owing to all Cariboo road traffic detouring this way during construction work behind Elephant Mountain… In its present condition it is dangerous with its sharp turns and narrow roadbed.

IN CASE OF FIRE: The Ashcroft Fire Department wishes to remind citizens that it will be necessary for all to turn off irrigation taps when the fire siren sounds, as all available pressure is needed to the proper workering [sic] of the new equipment. Will citizens kindly keep this in mind. The key to the fire hall is at the Ashcroft Hotel in case anyone is in need of same.

50 YEARS AGO: JUNE 3 AND 10, 1971

HOSPITAL BOARD VISITS NEW BUILDING: The Ashcroft Hospital Board of Directors met recently at the new hospital site where they were shown around the construction site… The building of the new hospital is proceeding according to schedule with the prospect of being completed in March, 1972. The shortage of doctors in Ashcroft was discussed at length with the local doctors. Renewed effort will be made to attract doctors here.

ASHCROFT VILLAGE: A request for an emergency runoff on the Ashcroft hill to Cache Creek was heard which was communicated to Dept. of Highways. Civil Defence coordinator of Kamloops has advised $1,000 may be spent for civil defence purposes between the Villages of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton.

ASHCROFT-CACHE CREEK ARENA FUND REACHES 56 PER CENT: The Arena Committee has been formally incorporated as the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Arena Society. Canvassing is under way again headed by D. Bain and Mrs. J. Overton… Donations and pledges now total $83,800, or 56 per cent of the target $150,000… A substantial saving can be realized if volunteer labour is available for the construction work and everybody is urged to give 100 per cent cooperation.


WATCH: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band in 100 Mile House

Most Read