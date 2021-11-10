From the archives: In 1971, Bonaparte First Nation elects its first female chief

125 YEARS AGO: OCT. 24 and 31, 1896
Lytton News: The Globe hotel at Lytton, under the management of A.F. Hautier, is again becoming a popular resort, notwithstanding the late fire which totally destroyed the old building. It is now opposite the old place.
Sporting News: On Tuesday afternoon, a very interesting dog fight took place on Main street. At the start there were about four people on the corner, and near the finish the street was crowded ten-deep with rubbernecks. The fight was a draw, both dogs getting their just dues.
Courtroom News: A man was sentenced to $50 and costs or two months imprisonment Thursday evening for assaulting a couple of ladies on the street. The ladies were going home from prayer-meeting when a drunken man tried to embrace them. Some of the man’s friends took up a collection Friday and freed him. The prisoner got off pretty lightly and if any more such occurrences happen they should get the full extent of the law.
100 YEARS AGO: OCT. 21 and 28, 1921
Ashcroft Race Meet: Fair Weather Conditions and Enthusiastic Management Contribute to Success of Local Sports: Under fair weather conditions, the local sports of Thursday and Friday of last week took place as advertised and arranged. The patronage from outside points as well as locally could scarcely have been more general and representative; and Indians were in attendance from far and near throughout the interior. The entire net proceeds of the race meet will be placed to the credit of the Lady Minto Hospital, Ashcroft.
Local Liquor Store Robbed: Thieves Break into Government store and appropriate two cases of Booze: Thieves broke into the local government liquor store some time during Monday night gaining entrance through a front window, the two lights of which had been broken; and so far as the vendor is able to ascertain, at least several bottles and two cases of “booze” were stolen. It is thought, however, that a large quantity has been taken. An impression was created that the robbers came from some outside point, carrying away the booty in a truck or motor car. There is much local excitement over the daring robbery. The police are working on the case, but so far no clue has been found that may lead to the arrest or capture of the robbers. Once case of the stolen property was found on Tuesday forenoon under the warehouse of a local concern, having been cached there by the robber. Since this find there is much speculations as to whether the thief may not belong to Ashcroft.
Dance At Walhachin: There will be a big dance in Walhachin on Saturday, Nov. 5 under the auspices of the Walhachin Apple Packers Association. The Ashcroft Orchestra will be in attendance and the lovely hall will be looking its best. Dancing will commence at 9 p.m. and will continue till 3 a.m. Ladies will be admitted free while gents will be charged $2. This is the big dance of the season, and Walhachin is preparing to handle a capacity house. Refreshments will be served free of charge.
Road Rule To Change 6 A.M.: Change in the rule of the road from left to right on the lower mainland and on Vancouver Island will take place at 6 a.m. on January 1, 1922. Official word to this effect was brought to a meeting of the Vancouver Automobile Club rule of the road committee recently. It was originally intended to bring the change into effect at midnight on New Year’s Eve. The Vancouver Automobile Club protested against this, and the hour has been changed to 6 a.m. on January 1.
75 YEARS AGO: OCT. 19 and 26, 1946
Ashcroft Aquatic Club: Progress is being made in connection with a suitable pool site, and negotiations are under way in efforts to acquire a location below the bridge on what is known as the Barnes Estate.
New Modern Road Nearly Completed: Work that has been going on during the past two seasons from the Ashcroft Manor to Cache Creek is completed behind Elephant mountain and all but hard surfacing done from Boston flat to Cache Creek. One could not realize the crookedness of the old Cariboo “trail” until the new had taken the place of the old. The Cache Creek hill has practically been eliminated. This hill was a worry in the early days of the horseless carriage, and was a sort of efficient test for motorists coming to Ashcroft. “If you can make Cache Creek hill ‘on high’ you are ‘jake’,” they used to say. Of course in late years all cars “walked” up easily on high. However, at the foot of the Cache Creek hill the new survey crosses the Bonaparte, runs along the river to the Collins Lodge, recrosses near where the historic Cache Creek boarding school once stood and meets the old road near the gate to the Parke’s ranch — at least so we understand.
The Future Of Ashcroft: The road work during the past two seasons behind Elephant mountain to Boston flat and from the flat to Cache Creek is a sample of road construction with foresight on the part of the provincial government: it is built with an eye to the future — a prophecy of things to come that will not only benefit the interior but the province as a whole. Although, however, Ashcroft has been injured to some extent commercially so far as the tourist patronage is concerned by the new road, it should be remembered that the improvement to our highway system was inevitable, and has been anticipated by the business men and others of the town for many years since the possibility of an Alaska and a trans-Canada highway first became of public concern. We must insist that the cut-off from the Manor on the main road must be shortened, widened, and hard surfaced in the immediate future, so that it will encourage the tourist to come this way and increase our present volume of business. A good road heading in and out of Ashcroft would make it more optional to the tourist which route was chosen.
50 YEARS AGO: Oct. 21 and 28, 1971
First Lady Chief: Mrs. Ann Zabotel was elected the new chief of the Bonaparte Village, and the two reserves at Hat Creek on Thursday, Oct. 14. Ann has been a councillor for the band for many years and has a wide field of experience. She is the first lady to be elected a chief in the area. Other candidates were Roy and Archie Antoine.
School Crest Design Contest: The high school recently ran an intramural house contest to get a name for its school teams and a crest to be used on school clothing. Over 70 entries were received and of these the top ten were give points. House 1 picked up 27 of a possible 55 points. Mike Booth of House 1 came up with the winning design and name “The Golden Rams”.
Auxiliaries Visit: On Saturday afternoon sixty members of the Ladies Auxiliary to Lady Minto Hospital of Clinton, Cache Creek, and Ashcroft areas were taken on a conducted tour of the new building in North Ashcroft. It is a fireproof building, spacious and modern in every detail. In fact roaming through it makes one wonder where the matron is going to find her staff in this new hospital, after practically tripping over them at present. One would certainly enjoy their convalescent period here with the lovely view from the south windows.
Less Forest Fires This Year: There were 2,898 fires during the year compared with the record of 4,003 created in 1970. By far the biggest in terms of area burned was the TEE fire which spread over 350,000 acres [141,639 hectares] near Fort Nelson. The cost of fighting the fires rose to a new estimated high of $9,752,000. Total estimated area burned is 787,000 acres [318,487 hectares] . Although not a record, it will be above the average of 263,437 acres [106,609 hectares] for the previous ten years. [In 2021, 1,584 fires in B.C. destroyed 868,604 hectares; firefighting costs have been estimated at $565 million].
editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter