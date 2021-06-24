From the archives: In 1971 fire rages through Cache Creek school

A major fire broke out at Cache Creek Elementary School in the early morning hours of June 20, 1971, causing $300,000 in damages. (Photo credit: Journal files) Cache Creek Elementay School principal N. Vennard (l) and teacher R. Walsh in one of the un-burnt classrooms, looking to see what can be salvaged following the fire at the school on June 20, 1971. (Photo credit: Journal files) Eight Scotty Creek students were recognized for essays they wrote on the occasion of British Columbia’s centennial, June 1971. (from l) Lori Dreher; Don Lacey; David Kuzyk; Don Ladoski; Zandy Hendricks; Clayton Moen; Teri Cumming; and Ken Ladoski. (Photo credit: Journal archives) Ashcroft’s Laura Anne Rodford and her new husband, Herbert William Sturt, pictured in June 1971. (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: JUNE 20 and 27, 1896

EXCURSION TO SAVONAS*: Arrangements have been made by the citizens of Ashcroft with the Canadian Pacific railway to run an excursion from Ashcroft to Savonas on Dominion Day, July 1st, when the residents of Ashcroft and vicinity are cordially invited to partake in a picnic at that point. The fare from Ashcroft to Savonas is very reasonable, being only $1 round trip. This is the first time that Dominion Day has been observed for some years in this vicinity and the originators of the excursion deserve great credit, and their efforts should be appreciated by a large attendance.

*The community was originally called Savona’s Ferry. By 1896 the townsite had been moved to where it is today and the “Ferry” had been dropped from the name, as the final “s” eventually was as well.

ASHCROFT ROBBERY: A bold daylight robbery took place on Thursday. A section man living in the small house opposite the water tank locked his door and went to work as usual in the morning, leaving a sum of money (about $100) in the pocket of a pair of pants hanging on the wall. On his return at night he found the hasp broken off his door and his money stolen. Officer Burr is now investigating the affair.

100 YEARS AGO: JUNE 17, 1921

BURNS FRUIT TREES NEAR WALHACHIN: “Sparks From Engine Results in Destructive Fire in Orchard”: Judgement was handed down recently by Judge Swanson of Kamloops against the C.P.R. and in favour of Keturah Craig Barnes, of Walhachin, in a case where it was alleged that sparks from a locomotive set fire at a point near the railway, which fire ultimately spread to the plaintiff’s orchard destroying about nineteen fruit trees. The damage claimed was $500 covering the loss of sixteen trees, but judgement was given to cover nineteen totally and partially destroyed.

75 YEARS AGO: JUNE 22, 1946

OLD SALTS FACTORY BEING TORN DOWN: The [Epsom] salts refinery of Ashcroft is no more. Mr. W. Gillmor of Kamloops with a few helpers was engaged this week dismantling some of the works … The Ashcroft salts building is a bit historic in more or less modern times. It was first erected for warehouse purposes about 1912. After the fire in 1916, it was taken over by Mr. Albert McNair and used as a produce storage and shipping warehouse. Abandoned by him when he left Ashcroft some years later, it was used for various purposes and by the town as a dance hall. Its first appearance as a salts factory took place about twenty years ago.

50 YEARS AGO: JUNE 17 and 24, 1971

FUNERAL FOR REG. CONN: Mr. Conn passed away in Lady Minto Hospital June 10 after a lengthy illness… [He came] to Clinton in 1954 where he ranched in the Kelly Lake area. After moving into town he was in the hardware business in Clinton and at 100 Mile House.

Instrumental in the incorporation of Clinton, Mr. Conn became mayor in 1963, an office he held until ill health forced his retirement. He was in Royal Inland Hospital during Municipal elections last December but was still elected as mayor. A veteran of World War One, Reg. was a member of Clinton Branch No. 194, Royal Canadian Legion, a charter member and past District Deputy of the B.P.O. Elks, Clinton Lodge No. 426, and a member of A.F.&A.M. Zarthan Lodge, Ashcroft No. 105. Reg. also served on the Board of School Trustees of District No. 30 for several years.

$300,000 FIRE RAZES CACHE CREEK SCHOOL: The older part of the Cache Creek Elementary School including the auditorium with new addition which was presently under construction was completely destroyed by a disastrous fire about 2 a.m. last Sunday morning [June 20]. The Cache Creek 7-men Volunteer Fire Department and Ashcroft Volunteer Brigade with some Cache Creek citizens fought the blaze for about four hours. Fire Chief Wagman of Cache Creek commended the Ashcroft Dept. for their quick response and loan of hose and those citizens of Cache Creek who helped… The fire appeared to commence in the south west corner of the new addition to the auditorium, quickly burned up the wall shell and across the newly tarred roof. No wiring or heat ducts had been placed in the new addition yet.

Portable schools will be used if the new structure is not completed for the fall term in September. Teachers since Monday were busy attempting to replace destroyed records.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

history