From the Archives: The Clinton jail burns in 1919

100 YEARS AGO

March 29, 1919

Clinton jail burned Sunday

Early Sunday morning last the old Clinton jail, built thirty-six years ago, and the scene of many trials of the early days, caught fire and burned to the ground. Strenuous efforts were made by the people of the town to save the building, but they failed chiefly because of insufficient water supply. Tons of snow were thrown on the fire, and the combination work of Indians, Chinese, Japanese, and white residents saved the government office building close by. Seven cases of seized Scotch whisky are said to have perished in the flames.

Local and otherwise

It pays to advertise. The Journal advertised for its stray wheel barrow recently and the next day the barrow reported itself.

Mark Dumond has installed an up-to-date free air service at his garage. All car owners are invited to make use of it.

April 5, 1919

Motion pictures taken at Kamloops

A most interesting and instructive motion picture demonstrating the danger to our forests of the carelessness of picknickers, motorists and sportsmen was shown privately at the Empress Theatre, Kamloops on Monday afternoon last. The picture is entitled “The Enemy of the Forest”, and was produced last autumn by the special camera artist of the Department of Trade and Commerce in co-operation with the Dominion Forest branch in this city. To the Kamloops public it is of especial interest, for the film is the first motion picture ever made in the Kamloops district and all the actors are local people. There are four scenes, all staged in the city of Kamloops and district federal forest reserve area, and the photography is exceedingly good, the fire fighting scenes in particular being vivid pictures.

75 YEARS AGO

April 6, 1944

Thelma Haddock disposes of taxi

After operating for over twenty years, Miss Thelma Haddock has disposed of her taxi business to Mr. Laurence Holgate of the T.U. Auto Camp. The new owner took over last Saturday, and at present will make his taxi headquarters at Cache Creek. Miss Haddock has not definitely decided what she will do in future, but has an eye to ranching. Mr. Holgate plans on adding another auto to the present one-car business, and will station it at Ashcroft, which will then give the public service at both ends of his run any hour of the day.

In her twenty years operation of the Ashcroft Taxi, Miss Haddock built up a very successful business, her success, no doubt, being due to her obliging nature in serving the public and her reputation as a first-class driver. Her taxi was also used as a school bus, which contract she fulfilled for many years without mishap of any kind.

50 YEARS AGO

March 27, 1969

Public meeting will be held at Cache Creek, re sewerage system

A public meeting will be held on Monday, April 14 at 8 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall to acquaint all interested persons with the need, proposals, and costs of providing sanitary sewers and treatment for the residents of Cache Creek. At this meeting the Village Council will endeavour to answer all questions dealing with the proposed Sewerage System for Cache Creek as provided by Bylaw No. 20. This meeting is of interest to Cache Creek residents, and all should attend.

April 3, 1969

Board of Lady Minto Hospital annual report

The Regional District has given us ardent support in forwarding the plans for our new hospital, and I am sure we can count on its continuing co-operation. As far as the plans for the new hospital are concerned at this moment the whole project is in the hands of the Minister awaiting his final approval. The estimated capital cost of the new hospital is $1,700,000. We are hopeful that we will be able to commence construction in the fall.

April 10, 1969

Has Cache Creek a drag strip?

Apparently someone driving a small car had no consideration for anyone dust wise. Wednesday afternoon the Journal received a phone call from an irate businessman of Cache Creek [who] stated “Cache Creek has a new drag strip behind a gas station, and was in operation on Wednesday afternoon around 4:30. The dust was so thick one could hardly see anything.”

25 YEARS AGO

April 5, 1994

Bank of Montreal closes at Clinton

The Bank of Montreal announced it is closing down its Clinton branch May 13 for lack of business. “While we deeply regret having to take this decision,” said [Jerry] Stennes [Community Manager in Kamloops], “we remain eager to continue serving Clinton customers at our Ashcroft Branch, under which the Clinton sub-agency operated. We are unable any longer to justify the allocation of resources to Clinton which are in much greater demand elsewhere.” Clinton Mayor Morry Sorenson said that Mr. Stennes and Ashcroft Branch Manager Sheila Corneille had met with him March 31 to deliver the closure decision personally. Mr. Sorenson said he is in the process of contacting a few Credit Unions to see if they are interested in setting up in Clinton.

Gambling will radically alter B.C. lifestyles

Editor, The Journal: Full scale Las Vegas style gambling may come to your community soon if the NDP government has its way. Do we want a Province that is dependent on slot machines and the roll of the dice rather than the natural beauty and resources that have made us world renowned? Do you want our life-style radically altered? The myth that gambling will bring prosperity to British Columbia is preposterous. It can only result in changing our way of life for the worse. Speak up now for a referendum.

Grace McCarthy, Leader, B.C. Social Credit Party



