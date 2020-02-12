Ashcroft/Cache Creek Seniors’ activities such as Bingo are doing very well and bringing lots of enjoyment. (Photo credit: Stock image)

From the Centre: Ashcroft and Cache Creek Seniors

Seniors’ group looks to revive bus tours and add new entertainments

By Lois Petty

The Jan. 16 meeting was called to order by our president, Pat Kilt. We began with the singing of “O, Canada”; seniors are all loyal Canadians.

Our amazing executives walked us through last month’s business, and we saw that all our activities, from Bridge to Bingo, were doing well.

We had a public relations discussion, as we would like to attract more members and consider reviving bus tours. Pat will contact the Anglemont Players about a day trip, as we have enjoyed those in the past. She will also ask Sunshine Tours to come to one of our meetings to give us information about their offerings.

Are you musical? Do you like performing/watching skits or reading poetry? All talents and ideas are welcome. Come to one of our meetings and give us your ideas on various activities we can all enjoy together.

Our next meeting is on Feb 20 at 1 p.m., and we hope to see a few visitors join us. Come and check us out; leave us with a few new ideas of ways and means to widen our seniors’ umbrella.

Have a good month! Enjoy the sunshine, and we hope to see you on Feb. 20 at the Seniors’ Centre at 601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft (upstairs next to the Village office).


editorial@accjournal.ca
