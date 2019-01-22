Bridge is played every Monday at the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre, and there are different activities going on almost every day of the week.

From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

Mark your calendars for the 80+ luncheon on Feb. 21, and celebrate some wonderful seniors

By Joyce West

Those of us who arrived for the potluck lunch on Jan. 17 were a bit disappointed that more members were not present. Nevertheless, we enjoyed all the tasty food! Several more members arrived in time for the meeting afterwards, and we all got down to business.

Sadly, another of our members, Marj Lapointe, is no longer with us. She will be greatly missed, and our condolences go to all her family.

The usual reports were made and accepted with little or no questioning, and told us that we are getting along nicely, thank you!

A very pleasant discussion was held as to when the 80+ luncheon would be. We decided that the date would be Feb. 21 and that it would start with photographs of all our 80+ members at 11:30 a.m. The lunch is free for all of these members, and if you wish to bring a spouse or friend, the cost will be $5 per person. If you have any questions just ask any of our younger members.

Our thanks go to Second Time Around for their generosity regarding a donation towards the kitchen renovations. As of now, we are awaiting confirmation of our plans from the Village, which owns the building.

We had a pleasant surprise when the mother of our bursary winner arrived with all the necessary paperwork to claim it. Our congratulations to Shaunnessy Brooks (hope I spelled that correctly!), and the best of wishes for your success in your chosen courses at TRU.

Isabel McGrath gave a report on the BC 55+ Games, which have a new President this year and will most likely be in Kelowna. The first meeting for discussions will be held in February.

The rest of the reports and anything that needed attention were dealt with. Marg Corneillie was appointed Hospital convenor to help Kathy Morris, who has been doing a terrific job in many areas behind the scenes. We really appreciate her “can do!” spirit!

If you have any questions about our group drop by on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday afternoons or come to our Saturday Bingo and we will be pleased to see you. Anyone who is 55+ is eligible for membership, even if nowadays 55 is not necessarily considered senior! Drop by, anyway!


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Free fun events coming up during Family Literacy Week
Next story
Golden Country: The Golden Age of the Garbage Gobbler

Just Posted

Suspect arrested in connection with Merritt-area church fires

Four churches were the target of an arsonist last week, with one completely destroyed

Ashcroft council debates hot tub replacement, snow clearing, and more

Two big-dollar items on recent council agenda

Bus company gets extension on regional routes

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service has until end of February to get buses on the road

Overnight closure at Ashcroft emergency department

Department will be closed from midnight on Sunday, Jan. 27

Local News Briefs: Historical Museum Society AGM coming soon

Plus Rotary is looking for Citizen of the Year nominations, a ‘Purge the House’ sale, and more

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau

Housing is expected to be a prominent campaign issue ahead of October’s federal election

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to ‘make it right’ with a mass shooting

Canadian talent abound on newly revamped Vancouver Whitecaps squad

Lineup is full of new faces after the organization parted ways with 18 players over the off-season

Most Read