From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

Bridge is played every Monday at the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre, and there are different activities going on almost every day of the week.

By Joyce West

Those of us who arrived for the potluck lunch on Jan. 17 were a bit disappointed that more members were not present. Nevertheless, we enjoyed all the tasty food! Several more members arrived in time for the meeting afterwards, and we all got down to business.

Sadly, another of our members, Marj Lapointe, is no longer with us. She will be greatly missed, and our condolences go to all her family.

The usual reports were made and accepted with little or no questioning, and told us that we are getting along nicely, thank you!

A very pleasant discussion was held as to when the 80+ luncheon would be. We decided that the date would be Feb. 21 and that it would start with photographs of all our 80+ members at 11:30 a.m. The lunch is free for all of these members, and if you wish to bring a spouse or friend, the cost will be $5 per person. If you have any questions just ask any of our younger members.

Our thanks go to Second Time Around for their generosity regarding a donation towards the kitchen renovations. As of now, we are awaiting confirmation of our plans from the Village, which owns the building.

We had a pleasant surprise when the mother of our bursary winner arrived with all the necessary paperwork to claim it. Our congratulations to Shaunnessy Brooks (hope I spelled that correctly!), and the best of wishes for your success in your chosen courses at TRU.

Isabel McGrath gave a report on the BC 55+ Games, which have a new President this year and will most likely be in Kelowna. The first meeting for discussions will be held in February.

The rest of the reports and anything that needed attention were dealt with. Marg Corneillie was appointed Hospital convenor to help Kathy Morris, who has been doing a terrific job in many areas behind the scenes. We really appreciate her “can do!” spirit!

If you have any questions about our group drop by on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday afternoons or come to our Saturday Bingo and we will be pleased to see you. Anyone who is 55+ is eligible for membership, even if nowadays 55 is not necessarily considered senior! Drop by, anyway!



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter